Autumn officially begins Sept. 23, and while the weather in North Texas might suggest otherwise, there are still plenty of ways to get in the fall spirit. Here are just a few of the treats and trinkets on offer in Denton:
Fall coffee, teas & more
Of course, the fall season wouldn’t be complete without a warm (or iced) spiced-something. You’ll find no shortage of options in the Denton area, from classic pumpkin spice lattes to spiced apple cider. Alongside standard options like a pumpkin cold brew, Golden Boy Coffee also has a honey orange tonic and an apple chai-der (a blend of cider and masala chai) on their fall menu. Frequency Coffee (formerly The Mug) has a PSL, pumpkin spice chai and pumpkin spice maple, while a PSL, autumn spice latte and peach cobbler latte are on the menu at Jupiter House.
A candied pumpkin latte and s’mores “frothie” are featured on the drink specials menu at Froth Coffee Bar, located just off the University of North Texas campus.
If another type of brew is more your style, The Bearded Monk has pumpkin spice and Oktoberfest beers while Denton County Brewing Company has a new fruited Amber ale, Papa Don’t Peach, and its Oktoberfest beer is back on tap (the brewery will also have special releases during its Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 30).
Eats
Popular fall desserts have begun to make their way back into stores, with favorites like pumpkin and apple pies and eggnog back on grocery shelves. But Denton-area restaurants are also offering a taste of fall with seasonal menu items.
Picone Denton has a pumpkin spice latte tiramisu, while Celestial Vixxen Baked Goods, available at the Pickled Carrot food truck, has a rotating menu of fall-themed treats every weekend. Elevated Grounds drive-thru coffee spot on West University Drive has freshly baked pumpkin cream cheese crumble muffins, while a new fall harvest salad is on the menu at the Chestnut Tree Bistro downtown.
Shopping
Fall decorations and spooky wares are available at a wide range of area retailers, but we thought we’d highlight just a few worth exploring this season.
Downtown at Atomic Candy, shoppers can find traditional Halloween treats like candy corn and an array of “Wicked and Wonderful Potions,” from the Potion Cauldron. The glass-bottle drinks include flavors like Basilisk Blood, Tears of a Wizard, Unicorn Essence and Serpent’s Venom.
Speaking of witchy wares, resident metaphysical shop Bewitched Denton has new crystals and spooky items for sale, as well as protection kits to help cleanse and revitalize your space for fall. True Leaf Studio has pumpkins and gourds, seasonal plants and a terrarium bar for some eerie shopping vibes, while Denton County Ace Hardware on West University has fall-proof plantables and potted plants like mums, pansies and violas alongside its own selection of gourds and pumpkins.
Spirit Halloween will open its Denton location at 2440 S. Interstate 35E this month, but in the meantime — or if you’re looking for a more intricate, handcrafted costume — consider Rose Costumes. The local shop’s collection of thousands of unique pieces doesn’t just help local theaters fit actors with custom wardrobes, accessories and makeup — it’s a great place to find all the makings of a one-of-a-kind Halloween costume. Mallouf Hat Company also offers some unique hats to complement your getup, including Piggly Wiggly and Dukes of Hazard-themed caps.
Are you a Denton-area business or restaurant owner with something special to offer residents this fall? Let us know in the comments!