It’s finally time to break out the sweaters, Denton! Just kidding. But we will see a slight dip in temps this week, so enjoy it while you can.
As you’re basking in the cool breeze, catch up on the latest in business and housing news in Denton County. This week we’re taking a look at increasing airfare costs, changing income patterns in North Texas and the lack of protections for those working in excessive summer heat.
Your Money
>> Typically a boon for Denton, the North Texas Fair & Rodeo is seeing lower revenue and attendance this year amid broiling August temps. The fair closed out its 95th season Saturday with revenue down 16%, a figure fair officials expect to be higher by final count. The Denton Record-Chronicle’s Juan Betancourt has more.
>> If you’ve booked a flight at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport lately, you might have noticed something: Prices are way up. Airfares at the location have climbed 20% in the past year, according to a new report from SmartAsset, ranking among the nation’s top 15 for airfare prices.
>> A Farmersville construction contractor faces more than $260,000 in penalties after a 23-year-old employee was killed at an Aubrey job site. A Department of Labor investigation found that the deceased and other employees at S&D Erectors Inc. were exposed to hazards by the overloading of a site crane, which collapsed and killed the employee in March. OSHA cited the company for four willful and 11 serious violations.
Your Home
>> Pandemic moves brought higher incomes to Denton County. Moves into the county brought an additional $1.3 billion — a more than 7% increase in adjusted gross income — between 2020 and 2021. That’s according to an analysis of tax data from the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a nonpartisan think tank. North Texas exurbs and rural areas like Collin, Tarrant and Kaufman counties saw big increases from migration income. Dallas County, meanwhile, saw a 1% decrease in AGI.
>> Denton is the fourth-best real estate market in the nation, according to a new study by WalletHub. North Texas cities hold four of the top six spots, with McKinney and Frisco ranking first and second and Allen coming in sixth. The study ranked 300 U.S. cities based on factors such as affordability, population growth and unemployment rates.
>> Denton will hire a third-party company to identify unregistered short-term rentals in the city. First, though, city staff will push through changes to existing short-term rental regulations, after gathering feedback from residents.
The Numbers
436 — The number of work-related deaths caused by excessive heat in the U.S. between 2011 and 2021. Construction workers, warehouse associations and others working in North Texas’ extreme summer temperatures have few legal protections.
1% —The payment buyers can put down through a new Zillow Home Loans program aimed at attracting those who would otherwise be priced out of the market. The program is launching in Arizona, after which Zillow hopes to bring it to other markets. Even if you’re not up for a move, the program, if successful, could set a precedent for changing the housing market, which has historically had high entry barriers for many Americans.