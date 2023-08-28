Bull (copy)
It’s finally time to break out the sweaters, Denton! Just kidding. But we will see a slight dip in temps this week, so enjoy it while you can.

As you’re basking in the cool breeze, catch up on the latest in business and housing news in Denton County. This week we’re taking a look at increasing airfare costs, changing income patterns in North Texas and the lack of protections for those working in excessive summer heat.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and agaudet@dentonrc.com.

