Perryman, Lizardi photos
Buy Now

Dr. Ray Perryman, CEO of The Perryman Group, (left) and Rafael Lizardi, CFO at Texas Instruments, speak on a panel discussion about Texas’s economics. The event on Tuesday was hosted by the Dallas Regional Chamber at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

 Rebecca Slezak/DMN

Some of the state’s top economic leaders paint a rosy picture for Texas heading into 2023, saying it’s on more solid ground than many other areas around the country. But they also warn the state isn’t immune to a recession.

“Texas is well positioned for long-term growth, with favorable demographics and expansion across a spectrum of industrial sectors,” according to the annual long-term Texas economic outlook report from The Perryman Group.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you