Jay Rotter
Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court on Oct. 3 during a trial that ended in a declaration of mistrial. A new trial for Rotter, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, begins this week.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

An ex-Tarrant County deputy charged with his girlfriend’s murder had been set to return to trial Monday after the judge declared a mistrial in the case last month.

