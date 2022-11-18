covid booster

South Dallas resident Jacqueline Mixon gets her COVID-19 booster shot at a pop-up vaccination event at Hoover Community Development Center in July. Vaccinations against COVID and the flu can help lessen the severity of symptoms.

 José Adriano/The Dallas Morning News

If you feel like everyone around you is sick right now, you’re not alone.

A number of contagious respiratory illnesses are increasingly spreading across North Texas. Pediatric hospitals especially continue to struggle with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

