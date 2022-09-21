Jyaire Shorter was zipping across the field during practice last fall when the North Texas wide receiver felt a pop in his foot.
Nothing major. Not like just a few months before when he broke his ankle in a game against Southern Miss.
It was pretty clear that Shorter would miss the rest of the 2020 with that ankle injury, but a pop in his foot? Certainly, that couldn’t be that big of a problem.
UNT’s team doctors didn’t think so after he came up limping in practice following the Mean Green’s loss to SMU last fall. They told him he’d be out a couple of weeks with a broken bone in the middle of his foot.
A couple of weeks turned into couple of months. One surgery led to another.
Before Shorter knew it, he was out for the season. Again.
He isn’t afraid to admit it now, but there were times when the talented 6-foot-2 junior thought about walking away from football.
“It was tough to stick with it,” Shorter said. “I talked with my mom, coaches and teammates. They helped me keep a positive mindset and told me that I worked too hard to give up. They told me to keep going. Without them, I don’t know where I’d be.”
Certainly not back in UNT’s projected starting lineup for Saturday’s game at Memphis.
All those months spent in rehab and recovering from one surgery after another are finally paying off for Shorter, who is flashing the talent that once made him one of the Mean Green’s most exciting young players.
The Killeen native caught four passes for 90 yards last week in UNT’s loss at UNLV. It was his best performance since posting six receptions for 107 yards last season against SMU in the days before he broke his foot.
“It’s been mental warfare,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “These men go through a lot just to be able to play football. Having all of those setbacks can be frustrating and mentally draining. Jyaire has done a great job of overcoming it. I’m excited to see him back out there.”
A run of bad luck
Shorter keeps his list of ailments over the last two years straight for anyone who asks by listing body parts and sides of the body.
Left ankle. Right foot. Third toe.
The injuries are a lot to keep track of and all started in a game against Southern Miss back in 2020.
Shorter started UNT’s first three games of the season that fall before breaking his left ankle in a game against the Golden Eagles. It was a tough break, but Shorter’s recovery process was pretty straight forward.
That wasn’t the case last season.
No one was around Shorter when he heard that pop in his right foot. That was the first odd twist in a lost season.
Doctors examined Shorter’s foot and found he had fractured a bone above his third toe, an injury that required surgery.
“It was only supposed to keep me out for a couple of games,” Shorter said. “I went for an x-ray later and there were some weird things happening. I had to stop doing things that would impact the bone.”
That precaution was necessary because his foot wasn’t healing. The bone just wouldn’t regenerate.
Shorter had a second surgery to pack more bone into the area where the break occurred to expedite the healing process.
“I thought about hanging it up,” Shorter said. “I have been through a lot, but I’ve worked too hard. I had to finish.”
UNT has been careful with Shorter the last few months, understandably so. That cautious approach didn’t prevent him from once again running into problems.
Shorter worked out with his teammates this past summer before finding out on the final day of workouts that he had a stress fracture in his right foot.
That setback left Shorter standing around for the majority of preseason workouts and UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP. The more Shorter sat, the more he thought back on a saying Larry Nixon III, a UNT linebacker and one of his best friends on the team, constantly reminds him of.
“We say the ball keeps bouncing,” Nixon said. “I encourage him. He encourages me.
I remember when Jyaire got hurt the first time. I was on him constantly to keep his head in it. I know how good he is.”
Working his way back
Shorter has gradually worked his way back to form over the last few weeks. He caught two passes in a loss to SMU and another two in a win over Texas Southern, including a 26-yard touchdown strike from Austin Aune.
Those performances set the stage for Shorter’s breakout game last week. He caught four passes for 90 yards last week in UNT’s loss to UNLV, including a 41-yard strike.
“It’s a blessing to have Jyaire back,” fellow wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “We missed him. When he is out there, teams have to respect him because he’ll run by you. He’s going to make his plays.”
That’s UNT’s hope. The Mean Green lost Shorter and fellow outside receiver Tommy Bush within the span of a week last season and weren’t nearly as explosive without them.
Shorter gives UNT the deep threat it often lacked last season due to his size speed.
By far the most memorable game of Shorter’s career thus far came in 2019 when he caught three touchdown passes in a game against Charlotte. Former UNT quarterback Mason Fine threw the ball up to Shorter over and over again and saw him haul in scoring strikes from 14, 40 and 57 yards out.
“I can contribute now that I’m healthy and open up the offense a little more,” Shorter said.
Aune is certainly excited about that possibility.
“Jyaire adjusts to the ball in the air really well,” UNT’s quarterback said. “He has strong hands and a big body where if you can put the ball on him, even in coverage, he can go get it. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”
Gaining that trust was part of a long journey back for Shorter after two serious injuries.
He went through a lot to return and couldn’t be happier about being back on the field for the Mean Green.
“Going through a lot makes it more rewarding to be back,” Shorter said. “I put a lot of work in knowing what I can do. My coaches have stayed on top of me. It’s going to pay off.”