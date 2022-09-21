North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter is the type of player who stands out, even on a field filled with other elite talent.
He's an impressive physical specimen and has elite speed to match.
North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter is the type of player who stands out, even on a field filled with other elite talent.
He's an impressive physical specimen and has elite speed to match.
The hope over the last three years has been that Shorter would be healthy enough to capitalize on his potential. Injuries have interrupted his development. He broke his ankle in 2020, his foot in 2021 and dealt with a stress fracture in the same foot over the summer.
If Shorter's performance last week in a loss to UNLV is any indication, he might finally be about to put it all together. He caught four passes for 90 yards and was one of the few bright spots for the Mean Green in their game against the Rebels.
So, how has Shorter overcome so much over the course of his career? That's the question we tackle today in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from the week in UNT athletics ...
>> UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday, when they addressed a declining number of big plays posted by the Mean Green's defense when compared to last season.
>> Having Shorter back and returning to form will be a boost for UNT as it looks to bounce back from its 58-27 loss to the Rebels. UNT struggled to capitalize in short-yardage situations and prevent UNLV converting on third and fourth down.
>> The Mean Green also struggled to slow down UNLV's running game.
>> UNT's coaches and players clung to the fact that their goals for the season are still within reach after the game. An honest look at where the Mean Green stand points to the fact that those goals are more distant now.
>> There was also some big news on the soccer front this week. UNT's NCAA record 65-match conference home winning streak came to an end in a loss to Florida Atlantic.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.