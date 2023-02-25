vulture painting
A detail of Arlington artist Sterling Markum’s watercolor of the late Pin, the endangered lappet-faced vulture found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Dallas Zoo.

 Sterling Markum

If other animals earn adoration with looks and secure it with character, the lappet-faced vulture suffers in both. The shriveled, balding birds are, after all, best known for a vile, though vital, destruction.

Yet, the Dallas Zoo will remember fondly the one named Pin. Keepers eulogize a wild-caught beast turned contented captive. And visitors, those who looked close enough, mourn a calm and consistent presence that spanned decades. His death, discovered Jan. 21, landed with sickening mystery amid a series of brazen and bizarre crimes at the zoo that made international news. “Unprecedented and very disturbing,” they called it. A puncture wound.

