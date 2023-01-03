Eric Morris staff newsletter art
New North Texas coach Eric Morris speaks at this introductory press conference at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility late last year. Morris has most of his staff in place. His hires point to an emphasis on recruiting Texas and particularly Dallas-Fort Worth.

 Maria Crane/for the DRC

Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago.

“I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris
Patrick Cobbs mug

Patrick Cobbs
Landon Sides mug

Landon Sides

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

