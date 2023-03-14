North Texas will open its first spring practice under new coach Eric Morris next week.
Those workouts will represent the next step in the evolution of the program as it heads into a new era.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 10:00 am
So where does UNT stand heading into spring drills?
The Denton Record-Chronicle sat down for a near hour-long interview with Morris to talk about the program. We covered the progress UNT has made, the changes Morris has implemented and the Mean Green's strengths and weaknesses for a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> The UNT men's basketball team will open play in the National Invitation Tournament tonight against Alcorn State at the Super Pit. Tyree Eady, a graduate transfer, has played an unsung role in UNT's success while sacrificing opportunities on the offensive end.
>> UNT landed in the NIT after being passed over for an NCAA tournament bid, despite setting a program record for wins in a season on its way to a 26-7 mark.
>> The Mean Green made it all the way to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament before falling to UAB.
>> And finally, UNT track and field standout KeAyla Dove capped a terrific first season with the Mean Green after transferring from Sam Houston State by competing in the shot put in the NCAA indoor championships over the weekend.
Those are just a few of the UNT stories that have appeared on the DRC's website this week.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
