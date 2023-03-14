Eric Morris prespring newsletter
North Texas coach Eric Morris and his staff are about to open their first spring practice since taking over the program next week. Morris has been pleased with the way his team has started to come together since he took over in mid-December.

Eric Morris’ office at North Texas is still a little barren. At some point there will be game balls on display to commemorate the high points in his playing and coaching career.

