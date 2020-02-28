The third floor of First United Methodist Church sounds suspiciously like an orchestra pit on Saturday afternoons. Jangly notes from violins are the loudest, but a French horn croons up and down the scale, too.
Damia Cleaver wasn’t expecting the ranks of the Youth Symphony of Denton to grow as quickly as it has in its first year. Sixty young players — mostly middle school and high school age students — spread out between the top group, the Symphony Orchestra, and the Preparatory Orchestra, where beginning musicians test their skills.
“I didn’t really expect to do any conducting,” said Cleaver, who co-founded the program with music director and conductor Hank Chang. “But we had enough students that I am conducting.”
During the school year, the symphony musicians lug double bass cases into the elevator at the church, where the symphony operates under the auspices of the Fine Arts Academy, and young cellists queue up for the next lift along with violinists, violists and wind players.
“We’ve ended up with enough kids to have a full symphony — with brass and woodwind — in the spring,” Cleaver said. “In the fall, we don’t. The kids have marching band and can’t fit in rehearsals for us. But that’s not bad, having a full symphony seasonally already.”
Cleaver and Chang started the youth symphony to fill the decades-long void in Denton’s musical landscape. Adult orchestra groups have come and gone — Odysseus Chamber Orchestra started in Denton but moved to McKinney. But even with competitive public school music programs in Denton, youth orchestras only got as close as Dallas, Fort Worth and Las Colinas.
Cleaver said the local youth symphony has attracted musicians from Denton ISD schools, home school families and private schools.
Marion McCarty, a home-schooled fifth grader who began her music studies two years ago, is one of three cellists in the youth symphony. She started with the UNT String Project, playing concerts twice a year and going to summer camps. Now, she’s in the Preparatory Orchestra.
“I think it sounds really good, and it’s the instrument that’s closest to the human voice,” she said of the cello.
McCarty, 10 of Corinth, said the youth orchestra is giving her much-needed ensemble rehearsal, and focused attention on technique.
“It’s pretty challenging because I’m still new to vibrato,” she said. “I’m playing with metronome and I’m learning some different classical composers, like Beethoven and Bach.”
Saturday rehearsals are a chance for her to practice the contrived hand movements to coax the lilting vibrato out of the cello — thumb pressed firmly on the back of the neck of the instrument and her four remaining fingers waving in an arc over the strings.
She’s also learning to listen to her peers.
“If you’re out of tune, like you hear the people around you playing the right thing,” she said. “And it helps you advance in your level because you’re not on your own.”
McCarty said her shortest practice sessions are 30 minutes. She prefers an hour.
“She’s one of those really motivated students,” said Nicki McCarty, Marion’s mother. “There are times I have to tell her it’s time to do something else.”
Jack Lovette, 14, is freshman at Denton High School who plays with one of the two high school orchestra ensembles that performs for University Interscholastic League competition. He started studying the instrument in fifth grade, at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.
“I’d always known about orchestra and how violins are always, like, up there in front with the melody,” Lovette said. “But sometimes, I guess I like being in a supporting role, because when I was in theater it was often in a supporting role.”
Lovette studies privately with Cleaver, who told him her dreams of starting the youth orchestra. He’s first chair in his section.
“I really like orchestra,” he said, “and I want to keep going in it and get as good as I can... So I found this is a really good opportunity to keep doing viola and continuing on. And it’s really helped me improve.”
Lovette said the youth orchestra plunged him and his peers into tougher music.
“It’s been more challenging,” he said. “And Mr. Chang is a very good director, and going to that (Youth Symphony of Denton) camp in summer was a very helpful opportunity, because we played a few very difficult songs and had just a week to really learn it.”
The community symphony is teaching the musicians to listen to the music and to one another in the moment.
“For playing a viola, you really have to listen to all the other parts, and lots of times, it’s not always about listening to the director,” he said. “It’s about being connected with the other sections and staying in tempo with each other. Playing with an ensemble is a really good way to get your listening better and understanding more (instrument) sections.”
Lindsay Fullington is a 17-year-old violinist who studies in the small program at Corinth Classical Academy, where she plays in the second violin section in the small orchestra program. Joining the youth symphony gave her the chance to work under a new teacher. She studies under Tara Paine at school and in private lessons.
Fullington said she’s loved the sound of the violin since childhood. In school, she’s building her skills.
“I feel like I’m kind of better at technique, but I’ve been working on expressing emotion,” she said. “When I play, my teacher tells me ‘exaggerate the dynamics, really feel the music.’”
When her parents saw an article about the youth symphony, Fullington said she saw it as an opportunity to expand her skills.
“It was a chance to learn under another teacher,” she said. “Every teacher is different and every teacher brings different things to the table to help you become better, so I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to get better at playing the violin.”
The symphony put Mozart and Beethoven on her plate, and it’s helped her improve her bow control.
“It’s expanded what I’ve been playing and I’ve become more confident in my skills,” she said.
Chang, who directed an orchestra in South Korea, said he coaches them through difficult music and encourages them to stretch past their limits. His children play in the orchestra, too.
“Without a good youth orchestra, you can’t have a good adult orchestra,” Chang said. “We’re not raising professionals. The point is cooperation. We’re learning to live together through orchestra music... I work with them in the manner of professional players. If I show them they’re treated in a professional manner, then they will behave in a professional manner.”
The youth symphony’s developing repertoire is making sharper, more expressive musicians out of its members, Lovette said.
“...We’re being pushed a lot, which is really good for us,” he said. “Because I wasn’t doing much stuff that was at this level in the eighth grade, and when I joined I felt overcome. But then I started working and started to understand the music and realized what the orchestra was all about. I really feel like I’m doing good. I feel like a lot of us were like ‘we’ve got to catch up.’ But some of the others are really good.”