The pandemic's list of casualties could have easily claimed the Youth Symphony of Denton.
All manner of educational programming went online, and the places where children and teens gathered — schools, recreation centers, churches and gymnasiums — went dark.
But like the Festival Ballet of North Central Texas, the symphony made a way for young musicians in middle and high school to rehearse together. The symphony also hosted its retreat last weekend at Camp Copass.
"During COVID, we met all year," said symphony founder and one of the conductors Damia Cleaver. "We masked, had the chairs spaced out and each player had their own (music) stand instead of sharing."
And by "masked," Cleaver meant that wind and brass players had contraptions on the instruments to reduce the spread of aerosols. Flutists wore special face shields or fitted their instruments with small wind guards.
When the symphony added wind and brass musicians — something they do after marching band and football season ends — Cleaver said they outgrew their rehearsal space at Redeemer Church Denton. They found lots of room available to safely distance the program's philharmonic and symphony ensembles at Camp Copass, and have been playing at the retreat center since.
"We had no COVID outbreaks," Cleaver said. "We did have some kids who tested positive for the virus, and they quarantined. But we didn't have any musicians get sick."
COVID hit the symphony in its second year. Cleaver said this season marks the group's third season, and students unloaded their instruments at the campground's conference center. They checked in, got their room assignments, and headed to dinner before tackling the first rehearsal on Friday night under the batons of music director Hank Chang, who leads the top-performing symphony, Cleaver, who conducts the youngest musicians in the preparatory orchestra and Mike Dandron, conductor of the philharmonic.
The retreat served two missions: diving into music to be performed at the Oct. 23 concert, and to learn more about careers in music.
"A lot of kids have been asking about music careers other than performance," Cleaver said.
So the program brought in a music educator, a music administrator, a conductor, a music therapist and a freelance performer. The students spent Saturday talking with music professionals. On Sunday, they rehearsed and began to organize chamber groups.
"We've wanted to form chamber groups since the beginning," Cleaver said. "But we're going to South Korea next year, and we need to do fundraising."
The musicians will travel through South Korea for two weeks, performing and touring Seoul, Daegu and Jeju Island. Cleaver said the leadership hopes for the musicians to stay with South Korean youth orchestra member families.
The weekend retreat had another mission, Cleaver said.
"I want them to bond," she said. "I want them to be exited about what they're playing and what they're getting to learn."
Young musicians said they stayed in the symphony through the pandemic — or joined last weekend during the retreat — to get more time to play their instruments, to study them with greater focus and to play in another ensemble outside of school.
"I would say I first heard about the symphony about two years ago," said Braswell High School senior and double bassist Alain Mpinda. "Earlier this month, Ms. Cleaver approached me because she needed a double bassist. She was able to waive tuition, which is what helped me get here."
Mpinda said he also looks forward to a private lesson with Jeff Bradetich, the head of the University of North Texas College of Music Double Bass program and the founder of the International Double Bass Solo Competition.
Mpinda said he hopes to improve his technique in the symphony. He said he feels his strength is connecting with the double base "as an extension of the self," and expressing his point of view and emotions through the double bass.
He sees music in his future.
"I'm interested in studying music [education] at UNT," Mpinda said. "Primarily, my goal is to help the younger generation. To show them music is something they can do. Diversity is also a big issue for me. I think it's really important for younger people to see that orchestra music isn't just for one kind or class of person. When you look at orchestras, you don't see a lot of diversity."
Mpinda was one of a few Black student musicians at the camp, which attracted predominantly white and Asian students.
Lucy Taylor, a violist and Ryan High School freshman, shared a dinner table with other alumni of the youth symphony, cellists Riley Huber, a Strickland Middle School eighth grader, Ryan High freshman Abigail Herr, Carroll High School cellist Ashley Ju and homeschool student and violinist True Jones. Cleaver affectionately calls the group "my troublemakers" and they made room at the table for new symphony member, violist and Ryan High freshman Keana Barton.
"With COVID, I couldn't play at school, so I went to youth symphony so I could play," Herr said.
"I thought it would be fun to play with more people, not just at school, even though we didn't have school last year," Huber said.
"Same," Taylor said. "During COVID, I did online school. To actually see people and play with people was good. It could have been a lot worse, but I also did do some music online. But playing with the orchestra is a different thing."
Barton said she attended the retreat because she wants to be part of the symphony.
"I love playing my instrument, and I wanted to play it more outside of school. This is a way to do that," Barton said.
Taylor said you sometimes don't appreciate what you get from playing with different musicians and for other conductors.
"Anytime you play with different people, you learn something new about the music and about playing together. And you see different conductors, what they do and how they do it. It helps you a lot to see that," she said.
Jones said homeschooling makes it tougher to do group activities. Her family isn't as active in the local homeschool association as others.
"I was really struggling to play on my own," Jones said. "It's so different to play an instrument on your own than it is to play with other people. I wouldn't trade this for anything."
The program and the retreat offers the young participants a lot of information, but they said nothing competes with the rehearsal time.
"Mr. Chang says God gave us one eye to watch the music and the other eye to watch him," Taylor said.
Ju said their music director insists the musicians follow the score, but follow his lead. Conductors signal everything from tempo to volume and intensity through their batons.
"Mr. Chang says 'you need to make a connection with me now!'" she said, imitating her conductor to the good natured laughs of her friends.
"Yes!" Herr said. "That's exactly what he asks!"
Dandron, who dreamed of conducting a youth orchestra since he was in eighth grade, said the students are getting an experience that isn't easy to come by.
"This is the closes experience to playing in a professional setting they can have at this age," he said. "I think Denton has needed a youth orchestra for years, and Damia made it a reality. She's the best administrator I've ever worked for, and these students are getting an experience that isn't available to most. "