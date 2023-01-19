As we get ready for the Lunar New Year and usher in the Year of the Rabbit, we rounded up the need-to-know information about one of the largest celebrations of the year, and how you can celebrate in Denton and nearby.
What is Lunar New Year?
It’s a celebration among Asian cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other communities marking the start of the Chinese lunar calendar. The celebration will run this year from Jan. 22 through Feb 5.
Lunar New Year doesn't always start on the same day as previous years. It traditionally begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar until the full moon arrives.
The Year of the Rabbit and what it means
The Chinese lunar calendar is represented by one of the 12 zodiac animals that coincide with the calendar and fall in a 12-year cycle. The animals included in cycle order are: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.
It is said the rabbit has soft and tender traits, with a modest attitude and the ability to avoid disputes. It also represents longevity, positivity, auspiciousness, wittiness, cautiousness, cleverness, deftness and self-protection.
Celebrating in Denton County
There are several events happening around town this weekend to celebrate Lunar New Year. This includes a children’s book event, a senior event and a festival in at Grandscape in The Colony.
Lunar New Year book talk with Lyla Lee
- When: Saturday, 2-3 p.m.
- Where: North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Author Lyla Lee will be at the North Branch Library to celebrate and discuss the Lunar New Year with her children’s book series, Mindy Kim.
Lee, originally from South Korea, is a bestselling author who writes about Korean-inspired themes. This includes her Mindy Kim series, which is about an 8-year-old Asian-American girl who goes through a series of various challenges and events that include celebrating the Lunar New Year.
The library will have a limited number of Mindy Kim books for sale at the event. Please note that all sales will be cash only.
Lunar New Year at Grandscape: Year of the Rabbit Festival
- When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
- Where: Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn located at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony
Make the quick trip to The Colony, where the Grandscape outdoor entertainment destination will host its Lunar New Year festival. The festival will include performances on the stage, food, crafts for children and giveaways. The event is free.
Chinese New Year, senior-style
- When: Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
Active adults over 50 years old are invited to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with entertainment, snacks and Chinese traditions at the Denton Senior Center. Dressing for the occasion is encouraged.
Where to eat for Lunar New Year
Although you may not find the dancing dragons or lion dancers or parades, celebrating the Lunar New Year with traditional food is never a bad idea. Not all restaurants are serving up New Year specials, but there are plenty of local choices in the area that offer a taste to celebrate.
- Hot Spots Eat Fresh, 3520 E. McKinney St.
- Win Hing, 5017 Teasley Lane, #163
- Mr. Chopsticks, 1633 Scripture St.
- Rice Wok Express, 3301 S. Mayhill Rd.
- Viet Bites, 1115 W. Hickory St.
- Wu Wei Din, 2505 S Stemmons Freeway
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.