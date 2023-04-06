Denton's Easter Eggstravaganza
The youngest egg hunters — with help from their parents — search for candy and toy eggs during last year’s Easter Eggstravaganza. Denton’s free family event will take place again Saturday at Quakertown Park.

 DRC file photo

It’s Easter weekend, meaning many families will attend their respective Sunday church services and make time for a holiday meal.

Families can still hop around Denton to celebrate various Easter-related events, including Denton's free Easter Eggstravaganza featuring 40,000 eggs, a variety of churches hosting their own egg hunts and an Easter-themed market.

First Friday at Patchouli Joe’s
A poet recites a piece at Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences during a First Friday event in February.
2019 Easter Egg Bike Hunt
Bike riders depart from Oak Street Drafthouse heading to McKenna Park to hunt for Easter eggs in 2019. The ride, which returns Sunday afternoon, takes cyclists to three locations around Denton in search of hidden Easter eggs filled with prizes.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

