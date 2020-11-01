201102_drc_news_youthartimg1

Ann and Doug Myers bring their grandkids Mattis Orosco (left) and Leland Williams to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo every year. They attended Oct. 19 and made sure to sample some fair food.

 Al Key/DRC

Winners have been announced for the 2020 North Texas Fair & Rodeo Youth Art Competition.

This year’s best overall recipients included Everleigh H. in Division 1, Taylor C. in Division 2, Emma H. in Division 3, Bryce S. in Division 4 and Valentin G. in Division 5.

Best overall runner-ups for each division included Ava C., Hudson H., Olivia K., Malodor K. and Madeline H., respectively.

Other winners are as follows:

Division 1:

  • 1st Place Drawing: Everleigh H.
  • 2nd Place Drawing: Ava C.
  • 3rd Place Drawing: Presley G.
  • 1st Place Mixed Media: Kaitlyn W.
  • 1st Place Painting: Presley G.
  • 1st Place Collage: Presley G.

Division 2:

  • 1st Place Painting: Taylor C.
  • 2nd Place Painting: Heidi P.
  • 1st Place Themed Drawing: Hudson H.
  • 2nd Place Themed Drawing: Zoe B.
  • 3rd Place Themed Drawing: Heidi P.
  • 1st Place Collage: Heidi P.
  • 1st Place Mixed Media: Heidi P.
  • 1st Place Drawing: Katherine F.
  • 2nd Place Drawing: Emily F.
  • 3rd Place Drawing: Ireland B.

Division 3:

  • 1st Themed Drawing: Emma H.
  • 2nd Themed Drawing: Olivia K.
  • 3rd Themed Drawing: Emily V.
  • 1st Mixed Media: Trevor O.
  • 1st Collage: Taylor G.
  • 1st Painting: Bentley C.
  • 2nd Painting: Alissa C.
  • 3rd Painting: Taylor G.
  • 1st Drawing: Sienna J.
  • 2nd Drawing: Mayson H.
  • 3rd Drawing: Lily W.

Division 4:

  • 1st Drawing: Bryce S.
  • 2nd Drawing: Malodor K.
  • 3rd Drawing: Ben B.
  • 1st Mixed Media: Harper R.

Division 5:

  • 1st Drawing: Valentin G.
  • 2nd Drawing: Daylyn C.
  • 3rd Drawing: Morgan M.
  • 1st Painting: Madeline H.
  • 2nd Painting: Emma B.
  • 3rd Painting: Jasmine C.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!