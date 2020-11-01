Winners have been announced for the 2020 North Texas Fair & Rodeo Youth Art Competition.
This year’s best overall recipients included Everleigh H. in Division 1, Taylor C. in Division 2, Emma H. in Division 3, Bryce S. in Division 4 and Valentin G. in Division 5.
Best overall runner-ups for each division included Ava C., Hudson H., Olivia K., Malodor K. and Madeline H., respectively.
Other winners are as follows:
Division 1:
- 1st Place Drawing: Everleigh H.
- 2nd Place Drawing: Ava C.
- 3rd Place Drawing: Presley G.
- 1st Place Mixed Media: Kaitlyn W.
- 1st Place Painting: Presley G.
- 1st Place Collage: Presley G.
Division 2:
- 1st Place Painting: Taylor C.
- 2nd Place Painting: Heidi P.
- 1st Place Themed Drawing: Hudson H.
- 2nd Place Themed Drawing: Zoe B.
- 3rd Place Themed Drawing: Heidi P.
- 1st Place Collage: Heidi P.
- 1st Place Mixed Media: Heidi P.
- 1st Place Drawing: Katherine F.
- 2nd Place Drawing: Emily F.
- 3rd Place Drawing: Ireland B.
Division 3:
- 1st Themed Drawing: Emma H.
- 2nd Themed Drawing: Olivia K.
- 3rd Themed Drawing: Emily V.
- 1st Mixed Media: Trevor O.
- 1st Collage: Taylor G.
- 1st Painting: Bentley C.
- 2nd Painting: Alissa C.
- 3rd Painting: Taylor G.
- 1st Drawing: Sienna J.
- 2nd Drawing: Mayson H.
- 3rd Drawing: Lily W.
Division 4:
- 1st Drawing: Bryce S.
- 2nd Drawing: Malodor K.
- 3rd Drawing: Ben B.
- 1st Mixed Media: Harper R.
Division 5:
- 1st Drawing: Valentin G.
- 2nd Drawing: Daylyn C.
- 3rd Drawing: Morgan M.
- 1st Painting: Madeline H.
- 2nd Painting: Emma B.
- 3rd Painting: Jasmine C.