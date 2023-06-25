Yellow Dog
Buy Now

The Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery has DIY craft projects for patrons who want some painting, drawing or wood burning to go along with their drinks.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Whether you’re a skilled artist or just an aspiring one, Denton has plenty of places where people can paint, draw and attend art workshops with no shame.

Relax while working and learning on your chosen craft at these shops and spaces. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0