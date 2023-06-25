Whether you’re a skilled artist or just an aspiring one, Denton has plenty of places where people can paint, draw and attend art workshops with no shame.
Relax while working and learning on your chosen craft at these shops and spaces.
Painting With a Twist
Where: 208 W. Oak St.
Events: Prices vary.
Painting With a Twist in Denton has weekly events where locals can BYOB while learning how to paint with others. Upcoming painting classes include “Dreamy Sunset” on Wednesday, June 28, and “Pride Mountain Galaxy” on Thursday, June 29.
The DIME Store
Where: 118 E. McKinney St.
The handmade gift and decor shop in downtown Denton has workshops coming up where locals can learn how to craft. Register online.
Workshops include:
- Basket weaving on Wednesday, June 27
- Ink and wash watercolor on July 6
- Candle making on July 25
- Pocket books on July 26.
Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery
Where: 219 E. Hickory St.
The Yellow Dog has DIY craft kits for folks who'd like to paint and drink. Don’t forget to stop by during Thursday's karaoke night, where you can sing in between crafting.
Wildflower Art Studio
Where: 715 N. Locust St.
The studio offers classes, workshops and creative events for adults as well as children and teens. Summer workshops include:
- Beginning hand lettering on July 8
- Intro to stained glass on July 8
- Beginning watercolor on July 15
- Beginning calligraphy on July 15
- Intro to clay pottery on July 29
- Gouache florals on Aug. 5
Thistle Creative Reuse
Where: 1421 Oakland St.
This woman-owned and -operated shop near the Texas Woman's University campus is a good place to pick up secondhand art and craft supplies.
Coming up on July 10-12, parents can sign up kids ages 5 to 7 for Thistle's Reuse Rowdy Art Camp, which takes place at a nearby space. Kids will make art with reused materials.
Greater Denton Arts Council
Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
Greater Denton Arts Council has workshops and events throughout the year, including a free "Make Your Own Pride Flag" night on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Denton Public Library offers free craft workshops at its three branches. This includes "Craft & Relax: Instamorph Pendant" for teens on Wednesday, June 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane, and the weekly Crafters Corner from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Registration is required for some events.
The Art Room
Where: 721 S. Locust St.
The Art Room provides a safe, supportive studio environment for adults with mental health issues to explore artistic expression, free of charge. To apply to become a member, visit the nonprofit's website and click on "Get Started" to find the member form.
Denton Parks & Recreation
The Denton Parks and Recreation Department offers various art classes throughout the year for people of all ages.
Upcoming programs include a pottery class on July 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at North Lakes Recreation Center for $40, and a mandala dot painting class for seniors 50 and older on July 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. for $10 at the Denton Senior Center. Registration is required.
