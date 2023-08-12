Ever wonder if there are dedicated places in Denton where locals can play board or trading card games?
There are plenty of places around the area where residents can play with others and even have a drink while they’re at it.
Don’t know how to play some games? Well, you’re in luck since some how-to-play events will allow new players to get up to speed.
d20 Tavern
Where: 112 W. Oak St.
With more than 250 board games to play and 20 taps of local craft beer and ciders, the downtown Denton store is a place to drink and play with others.
The game fee is $5 per person. Happy hour game fee is $2.50 from Monday-Thursday from 2-5 p.m.
Don’t forget to visit the tavern on Sundays during its Blood on the Clocktower session from 6-9 p.m.
Blood on the Clocktower is a bluffing game of five to 20 players on opposing teams while a demon is on the loose, murdering by night and disguised in human form by day. It’s a murder mystery to solve with friends.
More Fun Game Center
Where: 316 E. Oak St., Suite 107
The center offers locals a chance to play a variety of board and trading card games in downtown Denton. The center also allows locals to purchase merchandise and hosts how-to-play sessions yearly.
The next how-to-play event is a big one for trading card player enthusiasts.
The center is hosting an official Disney Lorcana League event starting every Saturday beginning on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.
Disney’s highly anticipated trading card game releases on Aug. 18. The player is an Illumineer who is tasked with assembling a team of Disney characters. You’ll wield six magical inks to summon glimmers of Disney characters.
The location is one of the few places with an officially organized play center for Lorcana’s Official League events.
The $25 entry fee includes a Lorcana starter deck. Get an additional booster pack if you play at least three times.
All players will need to register for the event.
Denton Libraries offer how-to-play events
Are you new to Dungeons and Dragons and wanting to learn the basics?
The North Branch Library, at 3020 N. Locust St., will offer a “Teen Dungeons & Dragons for Beginners” session from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday.
Teens will play a one-shot mini-campaign for an epic journey. The game allows players to create a character, battle deadly foes, uncover secrets, find treasure and more.
The South Branch Library, at 3228 Teasley Lane, will host a “A Schemer’s Guide to Blades in the Dark” learning session Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m.
The role-playing game is about a crew of daring scoundrels seeking their fortunes on the haunted streets of an industrial-fantasy city.
Players will be members of a criminal organization; such as thieves, smugglers, or merchants of some illicit goods; to make their way through the criminal underworld by seizing money, territory and infamy.
Reaper Game Store
Where: 9080 Teasley Lane
The game store focuses more on trading card games but offers a board game day every Sunday at 1 p.m. Fun fact: Across the game store is Reaper Miniatures’ factory, which designs and manufactures miniature figurines, paint and accessories for hobbyists worldwide.
Madness Comics & Games
Where: 1005 W. University Drive
The comic book shop features comics, role-playing games and more. The store also has a space for locals to play tabletop and card games.
Warhammer
Where: 1931 S. Loop 288, Suite #120
The store focuses on selling Warhammer fantasy miniatures. Locals can also play Warhammer tabletop battle games that put players in command of armies of valiant humans, noble elves, savage orcs or a variety of twisted and monstrous creatures.
