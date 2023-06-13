You don’t have to travel far to have summer fun this year; there are plenty of things to do right in Denton County. Here are some summer activities happening close to home for Denton residents this year.
Denton summer events
The city is hosting several summer events in June and July.
- Make Music Day on the Courthouse on the Square lawn on June 21st
- Independence Day 5K, parade and July Jubilee on July 1 and 3
- End of Summer Celebration, including the Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Event on June 2 at all three of Denton’s libraries
Denton Community Pools
The Denton Civic Center Pool is open every day until August 6. Daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for ages 3-17 and free for kids under 2. For younger kids, there’s also the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park.
Denton is also home to its own waterpark, Water Works Park. Water Works is open daily until August 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays) and hosts special events and movie nights throughout the summer.
Events on the Square
The Square is a bustling hub for Denton residents looking for some fun close to home. Apart from the restaurants, bars and shops, the Square hosts a few events over the summer.
- Twilight Tunes, a free outdoor concert series, takes place every Thursday on the Courthouse lawn, weather permitting.
- Fourth of July parade takes place on July 1
- Denton's Margarita Mosey is on July 22
- Check the Square calendar for updates, details and additional scheduled events throughout the summer.
TWU and UNT events
Both Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas host events open to the public over the summer.
UNT has summer concerts presented by the College of Music, art exhibitions, and camps for kids. TWU has athletic camps almost every day for kids of all ages, as well as a few literacy and reading camps.
Check the TWU and UNT calendars for updates and added events.
Grandscape at The Colony
The Colony’s Grandscape is one huge entertainment center with a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment facilities. The fun includes Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, escape rooms the Immersive Gamebox, the Grandscape Ferris Wheel and more. For adults, Grandscape has Truckyard, popular and bustling outdoor bar, and Cigars International, a large cigar shop and bar, as well as some Denton favorites like Barley & Board and LSA Burger Co.
Hawaiian Waters
The Colony is also home to Hawaiian Waters, a sister location to Hawaiian Falls waterparks. The park is open every day in June and July and has special events every Friday in July. Hawaiian Waters has a variety of attractions for adults and kids of all ages.
Little Elm Beach
Little Elm has a variety of things to do thanks to its proximity to Lewisville Lake. The Little Elm Beach sits cozily on the shore of the Lewisville Lake. With several restaurants to choose from, volleyball nets, and events scheduled all summer long, it’s the perfect close-to-home day trip.
There is a $10 parking fee on standard days, with tickets available for special events and season pass parking rates.
Lewisville Lake
Lewisville Lake has a variety of parks and campgrounds for Denton County residents to enjoy, as well as options for boat and jet ski rentals. Perfect for a day trip or a simple lakeside picnic, the lake is only about 15 minutes from Denton.
National Videogame Museum
Frisco is home to the National Videogame Museum. The NVM presents the history of the video game industry in a fun and interactive way that also highlights the STEM values that are essential to being a part of the video game industry.
The Star in Frisco
The Star is the Cowboys’ home away from their stadium in Arlington. Not only do the Cowboys train there during offseason, but the Star features several high-end restaurants, bars and a 50-yard turf field for little ones to run around on. The Star also hosts several summer events, such as youth camps, yoga and movie nights
