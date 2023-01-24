The Denton Black Film Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, and for the first time in two years, the festival is bringing back in-person events.
(The festival will also extend virtually from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.)
Locals may know where restaurants and bars are in Denton, but some of the Dallasites and out-of-towners might need some tips for how to stay full and hydrated throughout the week.
The festival will have multiple venues in downtown Denton and on the Square that are within walkable distances for attendees to grab food and drinks. Attendees can expect films and panel discussions highlighting social justice issues, as well as art, music, comedy, dance and technology.
Events during the festival will happen around Denton, including the Campus Theatre, North Central Texas College, the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, UNT CoLab and the Denton Civic Center.
While Texas Woman’s University and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are farther away from downtown, many restaurants and bars are nearby. A quick drive or Uber ride is all that’s needed.
Executive Director Harry Eaddy said the festival hasn’t organized any food or drink specials for attendees, but he recommends attendees eat nearby and support Denton’s local restaurants. Eaddy said that local restaurants have been supportive of the festival attendees.
“We’re hoping while people are here, they will support the local businesses on and off the Square,” Eaddy said.
Lunch and dinner covered
No matter what you’re feeling, from Mexican to ramen to pizza and burgers, there’s something in Denton to try.
On Hickory Street:
- LSA Burger Co., 113 W. Hickory St.
- Hanabi Ramen, 501 W. Hickory St.
- Pizza Snob, 321 W. Hickory St., Suite 108
- Gangnam Chicken, 321 W. Hickory St., Suite 100
- Thai Square, 209 W. Hickory St., Suite 104
- Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge, 222 W. Hickory St., Suite 104
- Namaste Denton, 222 W. Hickory St., Suite 103
- Spiral Diner & Bakery, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 100
- Mellow Mushroom, 217 E. Hickory St.
- Rusty Taco, 210 E. Hickory St.
- El Taco H, 213 E. Hickory St.
- Hoochies, 214 E. Hickory St.
Nearby
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 115 Industrial St.
- Boca 31, 207 S. Bell Ave.
- Dix Coney Island, 123 N. Elm St.
- Cartwright’s Ranch House, 111 N. Elm St.
- Shuck Me, 311 N. Elm St.
- Mi Casita, 110 N. Carroll Blvd., Suite 100
- Graffiti Pasta, 118 W. Oak St.
- Ambro’s Tacos y Más, 208 E. McKinney St.
Grab a drink and happy hours
There’s no shortage of spots to grab a drink in Denton, whether you’re going nonalcoholic or want something a little stronger.
Laid-back vibes
- Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
- The Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
- Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St..
- East Side, 117 E. Oak St.
- Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
- Hickory Street Lounge, 212 E. Hickory St.
- Howling Mutt Brewing, 205 N. Cedar St.
- Andy’s Bar & Grill, 122 N Locust St.
- Dusty’s Bar & Grill, 119 S Elm St.
- Lucky Lou’s, 1207 W. Hickory St.
- Riprocks Bar and Grill, 1211 W. Hickory St.
- Fry Street Tavern, 121 Avenue A
- The Hydeout, 103 Avenue A
- The Loophole Funky Fresh Food & Booze, 119 W. Hickory St.
A little swankier
- Miss Angeline’s, 125 E. Oak St.
- Oak St. Drafthouse and Cocktail Parlor, 308 E. Oak St.
- Paschall Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
- 940’s Kitchen & Cocktails, 219 W. Oak St.
- Hannah’s, 111 W. Mulberry St.
- Barley & Board, 100 W. Oak St.
- Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
