This year marks 40 years since President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, designating the third Monday in January a federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The cities of Denton and Lewisville are set to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King on Monday, Jan. 16. Here’s the list of events where Denton County can celebrate.
Denton
MLK Jr. Day Celebration, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson Street Denton
This year’s theme is inspired by Dr. King’s writing, “Why We Can’t Wait” which is about the nonviolent movement against racial segregation in the United States, specifically the 1963 Birmingham campaign.
A speaker from David Ministerial-Alliance will speak to the crowd, entertainment and more.
The day begins with a flag football tournament at 11 a.m. at Fred Moore Park Football Field, 501 S Bradshaw St, Denton.
Community members will gather at 2:45 p.m. at Fred Moore Park and march to the MLK Rec Center, 1300 Wilson St, Denton, where the program will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Lewisville
Cleanup of historic Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, 1450 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville.
Organizers are asking the public to clean the historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery from 9 a.m. – noon.
Volunteers will help clean up the grounds with garden tools. Two generators will be provided for electric tools. Organizers asked participants to bring 50-100 ft. electric extension cords, lawnmowers and more. Water and snacks will be available for volunteers.
Founded in the 1880s, Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also known as Mt. Olive Cemetery, is believed to be the site of as many as 134 graves.
30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Lewisville High School 1098 W. Main St., Lewisville, 6 p.m.
Lewisville High School will host its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. A display of art, photo, and essay contest entries will open at 5 p.m., followed by the MLK event at 6 p.m.
The celebration’s theme is titled “Living the Dream: It Takes a Team.” The ceremony will include recognition of art, photo and essay contest winners who will receive cash prizes. Alumni Cameron Dockery will be the keynote speaker of the event.
Admission is free.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.