We’re all sad to lose out on the Denton Kiwanis fireworks show getting shut down for the second Fourth of July in a row.
But that doesn’t mean you have to huddle around the backyard grill (though that’s a legitimate way to celebrate, too). Dress for a warm day and fill that water bottle — weather forecasts predict highs in the mid-80s, along with some morning showers. Then, take your pick from this guide to the Fourth of July.
Denton Fourth of July Jubilee
The free annual celebration is back and in-person at several locations on Saturday, July 3. For more information, visit dentonparks.com.
- 7:30 a.m. — 23rd annual Liberty Run, a 5K run or 1-mile walk, begins at Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Check-in and registration starts at 6:30 a.m. Visit https://bit.ly/DentonLibertyRun to register online, or register in person on Saturday, or at the Denton Civic Center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday. $30.
- 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered by the city in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Vaccines will be administered to the first 100 people who meet criteria and are at least 12 years old. (Second doses will be given July 24.)
- 9 a.m. — Yankee Doodle Parade starts just off the Square, goes around the Square, then heads down McKinney Street to the Civic Center. Parade lineup for participants starts at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank off Austin Street. To register a float or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/YankeeDoodleParade.
- 10 a.m.-noon — Fourth of July Jubilee at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., with free live music, inflatables and carnival games after the parade. Hot dog eating contest starts at 11:30 a.m. with competitors racing to scarf down 20 hot dogs. Food trucks will be selling concessions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3x7WjN1.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fourth of July Picnic at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
Lake Cities Fourth of July
Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores' big celebration happens on Saturday, July 3, at Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive. Free admission. Visit www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July.
- 9 a.m. — Patriotic parade starts.
- 4 p.m. — Vendors and music, featuring Eleven Hundred Springs, the Special Edition and Little Elmo & the Mambo Kings.
- After dark — Fireworks start at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Glizzy Fest: A Fourth of July Music Fest
2 p.m. Sunday, July 4 — An all-day concert and dance party at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Matchstick Ghost, Velvet Skyline, Homewrecker & the Bedwetters, Dust Mothers, Bad Dad Jokes, Girlo, Midnight Social Club, Ting Tang Tina, No Good Babies and headliners Helium Queens perform. Then: Dance party with DJ Vanden. $10. All ages. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
Freedom Fest at Rancho de la Roca
5:30-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4 — Freedom Fest at Rancho de la Roca, 2459 Blackjack Road west of Aubrey. Activities include inflatables, paddleboat rides and fishing (bring your own gear). Concessions available for purchase. $10 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 3-10; free for ages 2 and under. $5 wristband includes mechanical bull rides, climbing wall and bungee trampoline. $1 kids crafts. Call 940-365-7625 or visit www.ranchoroca.com.
DentonROCK Independence Day Concert
10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3 — Dinner, dessert and a concert by DentonROCK, a Krum cover band that concentrates on classic rock, at Studio 141, 141 W. McCart St. in Krum. $30. Tickets available online.
July Jubilee in Little Elm
Little Elm's festivities take place Sunday, July 4, at Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway. No pets or grills; park grills will be closed. $40 for a parking pass for nonresidents; $35 for residents. Visit https://bit.ly/3hnT6CB.
- 5:30 p.m. — Live music starts.
- 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks take place over the lake and Little Elm High School.
Fourth of July Parade & Cookout at Union Park
DWUP Veterans Group presents a celebration on Sunday, July 4, at Del Webb at Union Park Amenity Center, 4795 Union Park Blvd. in the Aubrey area. Free admission. Visit https://bit.ly/3h5ywrG.
- 10-10:45 a.m. — Parade starting and ending at the Amenity Center.
- 11-11:30 a.m. — Display of flags.
- 11:30 a.m. — Fourth of July cookout, with hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks available for purchase. Proceeds go to the DWUP Veterans Group, with a portion going to charity. Kona Ice truck arrives at noon, with free snow cones for the first 100 residents.