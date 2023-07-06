Jeopardy contestant Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut, selected the ‘Where’s my food’ category for $1,000 in Jeopardy on Tuesday’s evening showing.
“This alliterative and stately item made with extra thick bread was created at the Pig Stand restaurant, maybe in Beaumont or Denton,” host Ken Jennings read to Campolieta.
“What is Texas toast?” Campolieta answered the question correctly.
Denton was mentioned in a clue on Jeopardy on Tuesday as one of two possible places where Texas toast, the thick-sliced, buttery bread, was created, the other being Beaumont.
We did a little digging to try to get to the bottom of just how Texas toast came to be.
History of the Pig Stand
Jessie G. Kirby, a Dallas entrepreneur, opened the first Pig Stand in West Oak Cliff, at Fort Worth Pike and Chalk Hill Road, in 1921, according to the Advocate magazine.
Its slogan, “America’s Motor Lunch,” was true to its name because the concept offered speedy curbside service and had more than 100 locations nationwide.
This included a Ju-cy Pig Stand in Denton, located at 412 N. Locust St., that had its grand opening on June 6, 1931, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle archives.
An advertisement on the newspaper page even shows Denton businesses congratulating manager Ray Hundley for the upcoming grand opening.
Claiming the Texas toast
According to Texas Monthly, Royce Hailey of Beaumont’s Pig Stand restaurant claims it made some of the first Texas toast in 1941.
Hailey placed an order for sandwich bread sliced at double the normal thickness, but then, upon learning that this Texas-sized bread would not fit into the restaurant’s toaster, buttered the oversized slices and toasted them on the grill.
However, there is another cook closer to home who claimed to create Texas toast.
Kim Cupit, a collections curator at the Denton County Office of History and Culture, said via email that Wiley W. W. Cross, from Denton’s Ju-cy Pig Stand, might have also come up with the idea.
“According to the story, in 1946, the baker sent too large slices of bread, and [Wiley] Cross went ahead and buttered them on both sides and cooked them on the grill,” Cupit said via email.
Additionally, Cupit said that Cross is also credited with creating the chicken fried steak sandwich.
Cupit said Cross’ wedding announcement noted that he worked at the Y café in 1946 and that she couldn’t find information about the original Kirby’s Pig Stand existing in Denton around that time.
The Pig Stand became the Ju-cy Pig Stand after J.C. Burch bought the restaurant in 1932. An archived menu from the restaurant includes a brief history of the restaurant under the ownership of Burch and a description of remodeling that had taken place from 1933 to 1941.
Cupit said it’s unclear where the story of Cross claiming the creation of Texas toast came from.
“If Wiley Cross did indeed invent Texas Toast, it would have been at the Ju-cy Pig or the Y café and not Kirby’s [original store],” Cupit said.
