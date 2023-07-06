Texas toast

The creation of Texas toast is traced to Denton and Beaumont.

 Courtesy image

Jeopardy contestant Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut, selected the ‘Where’s my food’ category for $1,000 in Jeopardy on Tuesday’s evening showing.

“This alliterative and stately item made with extra thick bread was created at the Pig Stand restaurant, maybe in Beaumont or Denton,” host Ken Jennings read to Campolieta.

DRC archive
Ju-cy archive documents menu

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
1
0
0