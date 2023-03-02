There’s nothing better than a weekend that doesn’t show a forecast of rain to interrupt plans. Locals shouldn't have to worry about grabbing an umbrella or jacket as they head out after a week of rain and severe weather chances.
The weekend promises clear and sunny skies during events around Denton, including supporting women during the two-day She-Rock festival at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, helping the next generation of college students who need a laptop and learning what projects the Denton Parks and Recreation Department has in store for the city.
Friday
She-Rock 2023: Denton’s International Womxn’s Day Celebration
When: Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. both days.
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
Tickets: Single-day tickets are $25, and two-day passes cost $50.
Support women in the community and the arts during the She-Rock festival, which brings together two days of music, comedy, artists and more.
Friday’s lineup will include tiLLie, Chief Cleopatra, Kady Rain, Eden Snow, L25, Sunbuzzed, Gabby Minton and Claws-Out Comedy.
Saturday’s lineup will include Beaux Gris Gris & the Apocalypse, TULIP, the Roommates, Smothered, Ballista, Springtime and the Changes, Nytrate, Tonya Suz, Anthem and Polly Maynard.
Kids Rock at Denton Civic Center
When: Friday, 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Tickets: $25 per child. Advance registration is required.
Drop off your kids so they can enjoy various games and activities, mini sports tournaments, unique inflatable fun, pingpong and video games, while parents can have their night of fun. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Saturday
Author Leilani Barnett at Patchouli Joe's
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
Author Leilani Barnett will be at the bookstore for a workshop and signing copies of her book Sacred Journaling: Ten Ways to Use the Power of Words to Craft Your Ideal Life.
Barnett’s book teaches readers how to blend the use of self-reflective journaling, self-awareness and the art of writing to reshape one's life to fit its ideal purpose.
Denton Parks and Recreation Open House
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St.
Want to learn what Denton Parks and Recreation staff is planning and projecting for the city? This free open house event will allow the community to learn about future park projects and plans, and residents can ask questions and provide feedback. Visit information booths, participate in class demos, sign up for programs, win prizes and more.
Big Art Day at Navo Middle School
When: Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Central Park at Union Park, 4795 Union Park Blvd. East, Little Elm
Navo Middle School art students will showcase their art to the public with piñatas. Students will break open their own piñata over a tarp and then share the contents with the community, which includes a theme and a conceptual message — either a serious and encouraging message or a light-hearted and uplifting one. Other students will also have other work displayed during the event.
Denton Evening Rotary’s Winter Warmer
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Beer Alley, 122 E. McKinney St., between the Bearded Monk and Denton County Brewing Co.
Tickets: $10, including food, one beer and a door prize ticket
Support a student’s education during the sixth annual Winter Warmer event hosted by Denton Evening Rotary Club. The event supports the UpTop Denton program, which provides needed laptops for low-income Denton and Ryan High School students who are heading to college. The club aims to buy at least 25 laptops for students this year.
Attendees can also enjoy the event with local drinks, music and prizes. If you can't make it, donate online.
Denton Swing First Saturday Dance
When: Saturday, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Green Space Art Collective, 529 Malone St.
Tickets: Cash only for different classes, ranging from $7 to $10
Hosted by the Denton Swing Dance Organization, the first Saturday of the month means it’s time to wear your dancing shoes. Dance with others to swing jazz music, which has a syncopated rhythm. A swing jazz dance will follow the classes.
Sunday
Le Cure at Dan’s Silverleaf
When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
The North Texas cover band sings tunes from the British rock band the Cure. Fans will be amazed to see lead singer Mark Hernandez mimic Robert Smith’s voice and movements during the performance. Hernandez even got Robert Smith’s crazy hairdo right.
