There’s nothing better than a weekend that doesn’t show a forecast of rain to interrupt plans. Locals shouldn't have to worry about grabbing an umbrella or jacket as they head out after a week of rain and severe weather chances. 

The weekend promises clear and sunny skies during events around Denton, including supporting women during the two-day She-Rock festival at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, helping the next generation of college students who need a laptop and learning what projects the Denton Parks and Recreation Department has in store for the city.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0