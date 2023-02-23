Xpression's step routine (copy)
Denton's Black History Month celebration culminates on Saturday at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center. Dance group Xpression performs a step dance routine during 2019's event.

 DRC file photo

Not sure what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. There are several events happening around Denton for everyone to learn and enjoy, no matter what you're into.

Denton will host several Black History Month events that will focus on the exploration of the triumphs of Africans/African Americans; Alaska-based artist Jess Crow and locals will unveil a new mural they have been working on; and a murder mystery board game.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

