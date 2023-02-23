Not sure what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. There are several events happening around Denton for everyone to learn and enjoy, no matter what you're into.
Denton will host several Black History Month events that will focus on the exploration of the triumphs of Africans/African Americans; Alaska-based artist Jess Crow and locals will unveil a new mural they have been working on; and a murder mystery board game.
Friday
Where: 629 Lakey St.
When: Friday, noon to 2 p.m.
Celebrate Black History Month at American Legion Hall for active adults 50 years and older. Learn about the contributions of Africans and African Americans from the past and the present through games and presentations.
Where: Denton County Brewing Company, 200 E. McKinney St.
When: Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Tickets: $38 per person
Enjoy four beers with paired cheeses from Ten: One Artisan Cheese, and journey through a unique sensory tasting experience.
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: Friday, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Enjoy some poetry from local and out-of-town poets who will express themselves through spoken word. The poetry lineup will include Gion Davis, Clementine Was Right, Jack Christian and Edgar Derby.
Live music will be follow, starting at 10 p.m. and featuring Chemdawg, even.ing, freakhorse and B2B with Kelli Northwoods
Saturday
Where: Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This annual Denton-based soccer tournament is a fre, family friendly event that enhances the school experience for at-risk elementary and middle schoolers, with a particular emphasis on English as a second language learners. In addition to soccer, shop from local vendors and food and drinks.
Denton County Public Health will be on-site to offer free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for uninsured adults during the tournament. Those who are vaccinated and need an additional boost must bring previous records.
Where: Denton Plant Factory, 1421 N. Loop 288
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alaska-based artist Jess Crow and locals have been painting a new mural project in Denton and are set to unveil the murals to the public Saturday, with the food provided by local food truck El Cucuy Burritos.
Where: MLK Jr. Rec Center, 1300 Wilson St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Celebrate Black History Month as attendees learn the triumphs of Africans/African Americans in our history while enjoying snippets of culture, such as music, poetry and more. The national theme is "Black Resistance," with Patrick Powers as a keynote speaker.
Where: Quakertown Park, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Denton's history and culture staff will lead a walking tour through Quakertown Park to share the people's history and places of Denton’s historic African American neighborhood, Quakertown. The event will conclude with a tour of the Denton County Historical Park, where attendees can visit the Denton County African American Museum and view the current restorations of the Woods House.
SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class
Where: MCL Auditorium at the Texas Women’s University, 1314 Bell Ave.
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service Office out of Fort Worth is hosting a free severe weather training class. This class is for anyone interested in severe weather, established storm spotters, and anyone wanting to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
Where: Shuck Me, 311 North Elm Street
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
This Weatherford music duo sings about the military and coping with life afterward. Rhonda Lynn is an Air Force veteran, and Taylor Bonham is an Army veteran who bring a message of hope through song. They play traditional country music, a few classic rock and contemporary songs with a country twist, along with a few of their originals.
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St.
When: Saturday, doors at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $7
Catch some tunes from Austin-based band Big Bill are ridiculous freak-punk four-piece who coax their listeners from numbness to exhilaration. Other performances include Holocene Key, Thyroids and Curl.
Sunday
Where: d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St.
When: Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Grab a drink while trying to catch the demon-murderer before it’s too late. Blood on the Clocktower is a bluffing game of 5 to 20 players on opposing teams where a demon is on the loose, murdering by night and disguised in human form by day. It’s a murder mystery to solve with friends, or make some alliances.
Karaoke at Vinyl Lounge
Where: Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
When: Sunday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Didn’t have time to sing last week? Grab your friends and sing along to tunes with a couple of cocktails. It’s a fun singing event, so don’t worry if you’re not the best singer.
