Denton comic nerds can unite at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center for its first comic art exposition this Saturday.
The family-friendly comic-themed convention will feature a cosplay contest, nerd trivia, comic vendors, 20 artists, zine workshops, food trucks, and panel discussions on comic art and game design.
“I think Denton has long needed and wanted this sort of thing,” said Bryan Kelly, a local illustrator and expo organizer. “I think we deserve to have our own con [convention expo] like every town seems to have their own.”
Christine Sanders, education and programs coordinator for the Greater Denton Arts Council, said participants who are interested in the cosplay costume contest have to pre-register and there are certain rules for cosplay contestants.
Sanders said the cosplay just can’t be body paint, it needs to be 80% homemade, not store bought and must cover the whole body.
Pre-judging for the cosplay contest will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and each cosplayer will be assigned a 10-minute time slot to check in and meet with judges. The contest will be held from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with first and second place prize baskets donated by local businesses.
Kelly said Denton’s first comic expo will have a comic and zine panel for guests to learn from independent comic creators and see how to craft a comic.
“We’re going to have a workshop from two to four hours, to teach people if they don’t already know how to make those needs and create content themselves and put it into the world,” Kelly said.
The expo will also include a 10-foot Thor, a Marvel comic superhero, hammer replica and axe provided by 23 Design Co.
After the expo, adults will be given bracelet entry to Hickory 2 Oak, a bar that hasn’t yet opened to the public, for an afterparty that will have live music, food and drinks.
Admission is free for the event held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests must dress appropriately, not bring real weapons and not take inappropriate photos.