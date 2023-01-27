With this year’s Oscar nominees having just been announced, this means we can all scramble to watch the decorated works before the big night on Mar. 12. But where can you find them all, and which ones are actually worth watching?
Use the below to guide you through the major categories:
BEST PICTURE NOMINEES
All Quiet on the Western Front - While this anti-war remake is critically acclaimed (and stands the best chance at winning the best international feature category), many were surprised that it racked up nine total nods. That said, it was a nice surprise because the film is quite powerful. It’s gorgeously shot, haunting and super tough to watch but also a rewarding experience. Available to stream on Netflix and screening at the Angelika Dallas.
Avatar: The Way of Water - James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 juggernaut just crossed the two-billion-dollar mark at the global box office and became the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. If you still haven’t braved the three-plus-hour running time, there’s no denying it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially if you watch it on the biggest screen possible and in 3D. Watching these blue characters swim in the ocean with whale-like creatures is so majestic. Cameron, man. Even though he likes to recycle his own material, he does it with class. Currently playing at most theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area – including Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark 14, Movie Tavern and Landmark Golden Triangle 5 in Denton.
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh’s brilliant and haunting work truly is one of 2022’s best films. It’s such a simple but effective comedic drama about bad blood between two friends. This one will stay with you much longer than you expect. You’ll laugh, cry and maybe reevaluate your relationships and actions. It’s McDonagh’s best on-screen project, showcasing one of the year’s best ensembles. There’s a lot of good to go around, and it deserves your attention. I wouldn’t be upset if Banshees took the top prize. Stream on HBO Max or screen at the Denton Movie Tavern or both Angelika locations.
Elvis - Austin Butler is absolutely electrifying as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s (remixed) biopic. Sure, it’s got all the familiar rise-to-fame ingredients of musical biopics, but Luhrmann can make a movie sparkle with his punk-rock approach. This movie is so punk rock that Butler’s voice (humorously) seems to be stuck in the Elvis gear, which is kind of cool. Anyways, does this movie deserve a best picture nomination? In my opinion, not really. But it’s definitely worth watching. Butler could snag the best actor win should the Academy not have a heart for what Brendan Fraser does in The Whale. Watch it on HBO Max, own on disc, rent/buy on digital, or screen at the Cinemark 14 in Denton or both Angelika locations.
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Ah, the wild, heartfelt mindbender that may very well be this year’s best-picture winner. EEAAO won the top prizes at the Critics Choice Awards, and it could repeat some of those wins here. Yes, it’s a super weird and completely bonkers movie, but it will undoubtedly be remembered and possibly have the longest legs of the nominees. That said, the film could prove too overwhelming for Academy voters, and they may pick the next movie down on this list. Fingers crossed, this is one of those bolder, more adventurous years (like Parasite, Moonlight and Birdman). Available to stream on Showtime or Paramount+, own on disc/digital, or screen in theaters at the Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark 14 in Denton or both Angelika locations.
The Fabelmans - Of course, Steven Spielberg is a gifted filmmaker. He’s made more classic films than most. So, who wouldn’t want to see a movie based on his upbringing and growing love for cinema? Many storytellers lately have looked inward and made movies about Hollywood and the theatrical experience (like Sam Mendes’ underwhelming Empire of Light and Damien Chazelle’s overlooked Babylon). To me, Speilberg’s film is a slick, cozy presentation, but it doesn’t push the boundaries or feel unique enough. It’s the safer choice of the films that stand the best chance of winning best picture. Available to purchase on Prime Video and Vudu, preorder on disc (Feb. 14), or screen in theaters at Denton Movie Tavern or either Angelika location.
Tár - For many notable critics, Todd Fields’ psychological drama about the downfall of a fictional composer and conductor was their top film of the year. While I admired Cate Blanchett's lead performance, the film's camerawork and daring to not focus on the action, Tár wasn’t my cup of tea. Although interesting comparisons have been made to Stanley Kubrick (and I can see some of that), I found the film too long and not as exciting as it could have been. But you may find more value. It’s worth seeing for Blanchett because she’s on track to win best actress. However, I’m pulling for Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) to take the trophy in that category. Available to stream on Peacock, own on disc/digital, or screen in theaters at both Angelika locations.
Top Gun: Maverick - This high-flying sequel was the hit of the summer. Say what you will about Tom Cruise, but the man puts a lot on the line for our entertainment and makes it look really good. Many high-dollar movies heavily rely on computer-generated effects to tease our eyes, but that’s not Top Gun: Maverick. Much of what’s shown on screen was completely captured within the camera. The actors were really in the cockpit, adding tremendously to the thrill of it all. And it’s just a super fun blockbuster that bleeds cool. Available on stream on Paramount+, own on disc/digital, or to screen in theaters at Cinemark Denton.
Read our review and read our transcribed interviews with stars Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis here>>
Triangle of Sadness - This is one of my greatest blind spots, so I cannot assess fairly. However, I’m a fan of Ruben Östlund’s previous work – especially The Square, which I think is one of the best films of the decade. That said, Triangle of Sadness has the most mixed reactions of the best picture nominees, according to Rotten Tomatoes. But RT isn’t always the best indicator because many factors are involved. With Östlund’s work, you can always anticipate feeling thrilled, anxious and challenged. Considering the story centers on wealth, class and celebrity all while on an eventful cruise, it’s got to be a bumpy ride in the best way. I can’t wait to finally get around to it! Available to rent on Prime Video or Vudu and preorder on disc through the Criterion Collection ahead of its Apr. 25 street date.
Women Talking - Personally, I could not be happier that Sarah Polley’s incredible drama made the best picture cut. If you favor movies about the art and power of conversation (a la 12 Angry Men), then you’ll likely be enamored by Women Talking. It features some of 2022’s best performances (that should have been nominated) and perhaps the year’s sharpest screenplay. So while its chances of winning best picture are not likely, don’t rule out an adapted screenplay win. Currently playing in theaters at AMC Highland Village 12, AMC Grapevine Mills 24 or Angelika Dallas.
BEST ACTING NOMINEES
Aftersun - Next to Tár, Charlotte Wells’ feature debut for A24 was recognized by many critics as the best film of 2022. Its concept, about a daughter reflecting on her father during one vacation twenty years ago, is emotional to read on paper. My unpopular opinion is that the film dangles a lot out there without much rhyme or reason. But I must tip a hat toward its remarkable final minutes and Paul Mescal’s Oscar-nominated performance. Proceed with caution. Available to rent on Prime Video and Vudu.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - While the film is a bit questionable in quality, Angela Bassett’s supporting performance is not, and it looks like she’s the favorite to win the Oscar. Her win would make it Marvel’s first Academy Award for acting, which is a big deal. Bassett’s performance was arguably the best aspect of the Black Panther sequel. One wishes the movie were more about her. Oh, well. Available to own on disc/digital, stream on Disney+ (on Feb. 1) or catch in theaters at Landmark Golden Triangle 5.
Blonde - Few movies caused as much heat online last year as Blonde. There was a lot of anticipation for a darker biopic about Marilyn Monroe, but filmmaker Andrew Dominik packed it all into a very strange and too experimental box. I probably appreciated Blonde more than most, but it’s hell to sit through. Not that all films need to be pleasant to be effective, but I felt pretty hopeless and exhausted by it all. That said, Ana de Armas put her heart and soul into portraying Marilyn Monroe, and it shows. She deserves good vibes and hugs. So, if you haven’t seen it, maybe watch a few clips and not subject yourself to the entire three hours. Available to stream on Netflix.
Causeway - Here’s another blind spot for me. Apple has a lot of great content, and it’s bizarre that I haven’t caught this one yet. Maybe it’s because I felt emotionally drained by the awards season’s movies that going through a story about trauma and adjusting to life after war didn’t sound good at the time. However, I owe it to Brian Tyree Henry, a magnificent talent. I am happy about his supporting actor nomination. So, I’ll have to give this a go. Available to stream on Apple TV+.
Living - I love this film! Since Sundance last year, I have been singing its praises, especially Bill Nighy’s performance. I love movies that show the power of being a genuinely good person. We get to see a community feel that impact, and it’s beautiful. If you want to engage with a film that'll make you feel good and get you thinking more positively about your life and the people in it, try Living. Currently playing in theaters at both Angelika locations and AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24.
To Leslie - One more blind spot here, and for good reason. Every year, the Academy Award nominations feature a few nominations that seemingly come out of nowhere. That’s not to suggest that they shouldn’t be there, but they’re surprises, and that makes it exciting. To Leslie is an interesting one. I have yet to see the film, but over the last few weeks, nominee Andrea Riseborough received a significant amount of peer support and good word of mouth. With the help of Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Kate Winslet and others, Riseborough pulled it off. She did it without much studio help, and it’s incredible. Good for her. I’m super curious to see To Leslie, which I hear is a tough watch. It’s about a West Texas single mother struggling and facing hard choices. Available to stream on Peacock, rent on Prime Video and Vudu, or screen in theaters at both Angelika locations.
The Whale - I have nothing but love for Brendan Fraser, who, like Tom Hanks, is known for his kind heart and optimism about everything. But also like Hanks, he happens to be a terrific actor when the right material comes his way, and Darren Aronofsky’s absolutely magnetic and incredibly moving The Whale sees Fraser producing a career-best work and 2022’s single greatest performance. Also, Hong Chau gives an equally impressive supporting performance. So, I’m thrilled by these nominations, and I hope it leads to big rewards come Oscar night. Currently playing in theaters at Cinemark Denton or both Angelika locations.
