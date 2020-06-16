When COVID-19 closed Denton’s universities and community college, another student body lost its class time.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of North Texas, a continuing education outreach to locals age 50 and up, had to suspend its classes along with the rest of the university.
But UNT President Neal Smatresk recently posted a video inviting faculty and experts to propose a course for the fall virtual semester. The course classes will be 90 minutes on Zoom, a videoconference platform. The classes serve more than 700 older adults from September through November. The proposal form doesn’t require applicants to select a location for classes but instead asks them to choose the day of the week and the time slot applicants want to teach. To make a proposal, find the form online at olli.unt.edu/teach.
■
Just as protests against police brutality and systemic racism swept the country and Denton, a group of horsewomen decided they wanted to spread cheer, hope and goodwill. The Fairgrounders, a group of women who carry the American and Texas flags to open the ceremonies and events during the North Texas Fair & Rodeo, gathered their rides and flags, made some shirts and rode along the bridge at Loop 288 over Interstate 35 near Horny Toad Cafe.
Member Teri Hasten said she texted the Fairgrounders on June 4, “and without hesitation they rallied,” she said.
“I wasn’t sure what reaction we would get, and the response was and still is overwhelming!” Hasten said. “People were smiling, honking, literally hanging out the windows waving, standing up through sunroofs, giving thumbs-up and fist pumping, even blowing kisses.”
People pulled over to take pictures, and Hasten said one woman made a video that topped 133,000 views.
We saw images of the Fairgrounders on Facebook, along with some suspicion that the riders were opposing racial equality and justice. Hasten said the demonstration was just a small shot of sunshine.
“We made the change I wanted to see in my Facebook newsfeed, even if for a short time,” Hasten said.
■
Denton musician Jeff Brasher recently won the people’s choice award in a jingle contest for Moose Roofing, a company based out of Omaha, Nebraska. The jingles that made it into the finals mentioned things that are bad for roofs: hail, wind, rain and that quiet monster — the passage of time. Brasher wrote a poppy, ever-so-slightly twangy jingle that drops another Moose Roofing service, gutters. His jingle is still up on Facebook.
■
Congressman Michael Burgess voted last week to make it easier to make simple infrastructure upgrades on existing cell towers to stay in the 5G race. Burgess said it’s easier to replace antennas or to improve base stations than to go through “the red tape” of building new towers. One thing is for sure — the demand for ever-improving wireless connection and productivity shows no signs of slowing.
■
Denton resident, activist and business owner Willie Hudspeth got a public demonstration of gratitude from locals who have long wanted the Denton County Confederate memorial removed from the Square. Hudspeth has agitated for 20 years to have the memorial removed, and he facilitated an ongoing dialogue about the best context for the memorial, which was erected in the 1920s, well after the Civil War and the fall of the Confederacy. Denton Record-Chronicle nightside editor Mariel Tam-Ray noticed something zetgeist-y in the very first line of the Facebook description for Hudspeth’s demolition and trash hauling business: “Need an old structure taken down ... ?”
■
There’s a hot debate going on in different Facebook groups right now about a row of vehicles parked in front of the Confederate memorial. Apparently, the row of vehicles has been parked in the spots since last Wednesday. Posters had conspiracy theories and questions: Are the vehicles “protecting” the memorial? Are they people visiting downtown residents? Are they employees of downtown businesses? No one really knows, though some people are steamed that a towing company isn’t acting on signs limiting parking on the Square to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It even led to a debate over whether local law enforcement should be alerted at all, given debates over policing. (We’re a little jealous drivers can just take up the spots, given that a tow truck pulled up to our car in the Jack Bell lot during 2019 Thin Line film festival as we were standing there next to it, chatting with a friend, just two minutes after the meter expired. The tow truck driver tried to give a lecture about the spots being paid spaces, but they had to admit the parking was paid for once they saw the digital receipt.)
Parting Shot
“If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”
— Will Rogers, humorist