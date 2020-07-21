Denton resident Taylor Lymbery is making moves.
The local art teacher and toy maker has launched a petition to introduce racial diversity into the toy line of the relaunched Masters of the Universe, best known for the He-Man sword-and-sorcery series. Inspired by Yla Eason’s Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun 1985 toy line, Lymbery is inviting petitioners to join to call for better representation of Black and people of color as heroes in the relaunch.
Eason created the toys for her son, who is Black.
“He wondered why none of the pegged character toys looked like him,” Lymbery wrote of Eason’s son. “In a search for toys that reflected his skin color, she found none. This is why Sun-Man was created.”
Sun-Man action figures mirrored Masters of the Universe with one big difference: The main hero was Black.
“Other races of characters would take the role of other heroes to help Sun-Man in his ultimate battle against the Pig-Headed villains,” Lymbery said.
If you want to read and sign the petition, find it on Change.org.
■
Denton horror movie fans never miss Texas Frightmare Weekend, a convention that celebrates the gut-bucket genre. Roughly a week after the State Fair of Texas announced it’s off for 2020, Texas Frightmare Weekend announced it’ll postpone its 2020 event as well. Originally scheduled for September, the convention will move to April 30-May 2 next year. In the meantime, Denton horror buffs will just have to fire up their Shudder accounts or turn to their personal library.
■
Well, great. On top of coronavirus and the West Nile virus, Texans have to watch out for kissing bugs. Texas A&M AgriLife Research sent up a flag about an explosion of the insects (T. gerstaeckeri for the entomology nerds out there).
These blood-sucking insects persist across the southern U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America, especially during the hottest months of summer, experts said, and they pose a risk of spreading Chagas disease in dogs and adults through a painless bite. People usually have to be bitten several times before getting infected.
The disease can cause fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, rash, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting. Roughly 30% of the people infected later develop a “chronic” phase that includes a range of cardiac and intestinal complications that might only appear decades after initial infection.
The folks at Texas A&M recommend being vigilant of your skin after hiking in Texas woods, and grooming and examining your dog if they spend time outside, in the woods or chasing small animals. Homeowners can also find kissing bugs in chicken coops. Texans are advised to clear the areas under their porches of leaves, branches and tree bark.
Parting Shot
“The movie theater that took my money and then showed me Cats is closing permanently. And honestly, I feel like that’s the very least they owe me.”
— Dennis Sloan, a Texas Woman’s University alumnus and former Denton resident