Denton resident, business owner and activist Willie Hudspeth has been getting a lot of appreciation lately. After 20 years of protesting the Denton County Confederate Veterans Memorial, Hudspeth saw the Denton County Commissioners Court vote unanimously to relocate the memorial from the Denton Square.
Though the court said the reason for the relocation was safety, supporters gathered on June 9 to honor Hudspeth and declared the date Willie Hudspeth Day. But friends and supporters also created a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 to send Willie and his family on vacation. On Saturday, the fundraiser made the homepage of GoFundMe.com. By Tuesday, the cause had raised nearly $9,000.
■
Donors also fully funded a GoFundMe for emergency water relief for Green Tree Estates, a Denton mobile home community that lost its primary water source in 2019. Without clean water for cooking, drinking, cleaning and bathing, the working-class, mostly Hispanic community residents faced losing their homes. The goal was $40,000. As of Tuesday, the fund was at $40,285. The fundraisers, Denton Puente, said: “There are six households actively trying to raise money to make all necessary repairs, pay the $6,938 connection cost per home, plus pay for connection from water meter to individual homes (digging trenches, plumber, pipes, etc.). Each family may need anywhere from $7K to $10K, depending on the distance from water lines and types of repairs needed.
■
Denton health care provider Ricky Gazelle has spent the COVID-19 shutdown (and reopening) raising money for the Denton Community Food Center through the end of the month. Gazelle has two self-published children’s books — Dory Gets a Forever Home: Episode 1 and The Dory Story: Episode 2 — The Big Ride to Far Away and a New Home. Buy the books or shop for merchandise related to the central cat character and help raise funds for the food bank by visiting www.dorythecat.com.
■
Denton Veterinary Center has its pandemic-era procedures down pat. Pet owners pull into the parking lot at Teasley Lane and Lillian Miller Parkway and ease into a parking space. Each space has its own handmade sign: the number of the parking space and the telephone number to call or text your arrival. Then, a mask-wearing veterinary technician comes to your car to collect your pet (or to hand your pet and his or her medicine) through your window.
We haven’t seen another veterinarian do it quite like this, but the staff over at Guardian Pet Hospital told us that as more people stayed home or worked from home with their pets during shelter-in-place orders, they noticed things they might have missed while commuting and working. The result was an uptick in visits to the clinic, which also did everything curbside.
■
On Sunday, several closets worth of clothing littered the ground in front of overflowing donation collection boxes near the Verizon store on Loop 288. Looks like Denton residents have used the Marie Kondo technique on their closets during lockdown. It’s a real mess.
■
Texas A&M University entomologist Pete Teel thinks the rest of the county should be tracking ticks like Texas does. Lyme disease, a serious infection caused by tick bites, has been on the rise for 20 years (as have other tick-borne illnesses). Teel co-authored a nationwide study of tick surveillance and control. The survey’s aim was to learn about state and national programs’ objectives and capabilities for tick surveillance and control. Respondents were also asked whether they tested ticks for disease-causing germs, and about barriers to success.
Nationwide, less than half of public health and vector-control agencies engage in active tick surveillance, according to the survey. Only 12% of the surveyed agencies directly conduct or otherwise support tick-control efforts.
Teel said Texas has monitored ticks since 1983, and the work has uncovered exotic ticks and kept infection at bay.
“National databases for the kinds of ticks that are present, and how those populations change with time and space, would be hugely informative for public health and animal health needs,” Teel said.
■
Speaking of the Texas landscape and Texas A&M, state officials are worried about drought in the western High Plains and the southern Plains. Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service say the danger of wildfires is imminent. Denton County isn’t in the danger zone, but our summers are dry and we’re no stranger to grassfires. A&M officials said the drought they’re seeing usually emerges in mid- to late July, and are urging homeowners to mow and water their lawns, clear out gutters, move firewood 30 feet from their houses and clear out the areas under porches and decks. Finally, homeowners should make sure their address is visible from the street for first responders to see.
Parting Shot
“I am somebody who, you know, comes from a community whose history has been erased, So I don’t ever want to erase history. But for me, removing some of these monuments is really about a more accurate history. Helping people understand that many of these monuments are less about the Civil War and more about segregation, white supremacy, battling against the kind of changes that occurred in the early 20th century and really during the civil rights movement. So for me this is not about changing history or erasing real history. For me this is about a great correction ... a more challenging history.”
— Lonnie Bunch, historian and secretary of the Smithsonian Institution