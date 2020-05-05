Although 30 Rock left television in 2013, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s biting sitcom remains an essential slice of television comfort food. It has hopped from Netflix to Hulu, and it will move over to NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform (Peacock) in July. (As of April 15, a sneak preview of the service has been made available to Comcast cable subscribers.) As our favorite shows continue to play musical chairs, it’s a relief when you can own them on a physical disc and don’t have to sweat another bill — just the exercise of changing out the discs.
30 Rock: The Complete Series
Rated TV-14, about 49 hours and 34 minutes.
Available today on Blu-ray and DVD.
★★★★★
Now that Mill Creek Entertainment has packaged all seven seasons – 138 episodes – into one complete Blu-ray set, the occasion is ripe for a marathon. If you’re looking to go there, grab a weighted blanket and some delicious night cheese and get reacquainted with the series about a fictional NBC comedy show.
There’s a myriad of reasons why 30 Rock is arguably one of the better TV comedies to release in the few decades. Its humor is not just funny – it’s smart. Many American sitcoms tend to assume a low level of engagement with their viewers. A significant portion of TV humor only requires a few active brain cells to be consumed. That’s fine, but it can lead us to a relatively passive reaction. 30 Rock, however, takes a different approach. The jokes and jabs hit like a thousand knives a minute, often from straight-faced actors (including Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Tracy Morgan, and Fey). (Seriously, go back and watch it and you’ll discover all kinds of clever gags you missed during the first round.)
Additionally, there are stellar cameos and a rotating door of first-rate recurring roles to elevate the laughs. Notable figures such as Al Gore, Oprah, and Buzz Aldrin all appeared, along with the talents of Jon Hamm, Will Arnett, and Chris Parnell.
Above all, however, is the stinging relatability. You know you have a great show on your hands when the characters offer sage advice like a good friend, make human mistakes, and are simply good company. We may not all work in a Saturday Night Live-like environment, under some megalomaniacal executives, but 30 Rock sniffs out universality for our benefit.
Take our central character, Fey’s Liz Lemon, for instance: She functions as an everyday person. Liz is continually putting out fires and dealing with others’ outlandish demands. Not to mention the trouble of navigating work with family. I mean, when a day is rough, who wouldn’t want to plant themselves on the couch with some cheese and use a wedding dress as a ham napkin?
There is so much to highlight and cover that we could fill the entire newspaper acting like Chris Farley on his SNL interview show: “You remember when…? That was awesome!” So, if you’re in the mood for something intelligent, comical to boot, ridiculous yet sincere, try 30 Rock on for size. It’ll sink right into your heart and hit your square in the funny bone.
Extras: The 20-disc Blu-ray set (available through Amazon for about $72 and on DVD for about $40) includes fun behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, audio commentaries, bloopers, table reads, shorts, songs, a Tiny Fey Studio Tour, and more.
Single-Disc Mill Creek releases
Many of the retro dives we take consist of collector’s editions that come packed to the gills with special features and all-new packaging illustrations. However, most of Mill Creek’s titles aren’t about delivering a pricey collector’s product. Instead, the focus is the film itself. The single discs take a shut-up-and-play-the-hits approach. They range from about $9 to $12 through Amazon.
Unfortunately, the quality of last month’s releases varies in quality, from mediocre to worthy of being a drink coaster.
Eddie Macon’s Run (1983) (★★★) - Starting with the best and working our way down to the worst: There’s the 1983 cheese ball adventure, titled Eddie Macon’s Run. Starring the late Kirk Douglas and the Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider and directed by Jeff Kanew (Revenge of the Nerds), the movie operates like Escape from Alcatraz but filtered through an episode of (oddly) the Dukes of Hazzard.
The story concerns the young title character (Schneider), who is unjustly sentenced for minor infractions. He plans an escape from a prison in Huntsville, and flees to Laredo in hopes of reuniting with his wife and son. But naturally, the law is hot on his heels – led by embittered police detective Carl “Buster” Marzack, who has already re-captured Macon once.
Eddie Macon’s Run is unbalanced in terms of its tension, character development, and tone. At times, it resembles something gritty like a Quentin Tarantino movie, especially toward the middle when Macon is nearly hanged for rustling by a dysfunctional ranching family. (It’s as out of left field as the scene in Pulp Fiction when Bruce Willis winds up in the pawnshop.) The film is at its best when the chase really picks up toward the end, even if it still skates on dairy-filled ice.
Weighing it down are classically aged moments like the married Macon getting flirty and showering with a beautiful stranger. Between all the close-calls are dramatic scenes plucked straight from a soap opera. Most of its enjoyment comes from an appreciation for all the wrong reasons, which, in turn, drives up the (unintentional) humor.
Rated PG (although more like PG-13), 95 minutes.
All the Pretty Horses (2000) (★★½) - If only Billy Bob Thornton directed this Cormac McCarthy film adaptation ten years later when McCarthy adaptations were making intense waves with the likes of No Country for Old Men and The Road. Something about his 2000 take on the romantic Western feels lifeless. Perhaps it’s the chemistry between leads Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz or studio interference. Whatever it was, All the Pretty Horses is, for the most part, dull.
The film is about two Texas cowboys (Damon and Henry Thomas) in search of work on their way to Mexico, but they step in a figurative cow patty when one of them falls in love with a wealthy rancher’s daughter (Cruz).
For a film that depends so much on the romance, there isn’t much to the sparks (or lack thereof) between Damon and Cruz. What does work is the film’s commentary about the days of riding horseback transitioning over to automobiles. When a movie focuses on historical pivots (like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), it makes for great cinema. It’s just a shame that Thornton doesn't pack as much nuance as he did with his 1996 firecracker, Sling Blade. As stunning as the vistas are, it comes down to essential storytelling components.
Rated PG-13, 117 minutes.
Heroes (1977) (★★) - A theme you will recognize is this week’s single-disc lot is how they brim with talent and missed opportunities. (Everyone has to start somewhere, I guess.) 1977’s Heroes is a perfect example of that. It brings together Henry Winkler, Sally Field and Harrison Ford. The disc art – which is essentially the same as the original poster illustration, with only the inclusion of a smiling Harrison Ford and two cars racing on a track – cements the feeling of a feel-good sports film. It’s more complicated than that.
Directed by Jeremy Kagan (1981’s The Chosen), Heroes concentrates on a Vietnam veteran (Winkler) who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He breaks out of a VA hospital in slapstick fashion and sets out on a road trip with a sympathetic co-pilot (Field) to start a worm farm in California with his fellow veterans. It’s a Bubba Gump Shrimp dream that is challenged in all kinds of bizarre ways along the journey.
Tonally, Heroes is an incredibly confusing film. It isn’t sure if it wants to be a comedy, provoking drama, or an honest depiction of mental health. It’s an ambitious idea that is scatterbrained. Although there are admittedly powerful themes in place about not giving up, the final product doesn’t amount to anything as unique as it leads you to believe. You'll tuck it away in your brain as soon as it's over.
Rated PG, 113 minutes.
Trapped (2002) (★) - Have you ever started a movie and as soon as it begins, you think: Ugh? That’s Trapped. Despite its stacked list of talent (including Kevin Bacon, Charlize Theron and Courtney Love), the movie doesn’t warrant your patience from the get-go. Its choice of film style is a real head-scratching affair. While the thriller picks up some momentum, it fizzles out in the end by leaning more into the upsetting elements than the genuine suspense building.
Trapped is about a mother and father (Theron and Stuart Townsend) who are held hostage, with their daughter (a young Dakota Fanning) being abducted by a band of ruthless criminals (Bacon, Love and Pruitt Taylor Vince). The kidnappers simply want money in exchange for the family reunion, and the parents must comply because their daughter’s health is on the line. (She suffers from a medical condition that could claim her life if she doesn’t receive medication.) Also, the bad guys are threatening death. But as the story unfolds, there is more crammed into the criminals’ agendas.
All sounds good on paper, but the reality is it’s one of the most clumsy hostage movies out there. It never reaches its much-needed boiling point. The intensity doesn’t exist, and you’re left wondering how this could have gone wrong. Well, it does, and it’s not worth the mental muster.
Rated R, 106 minutes.
Also available on disc: 47 Ronin (2013) on 4K Ultra HD; Arkansas; Bloodshot; Greed; Gretel & Hansel, The Incredible Hulk on 4K steelbook; I Still Believe; The Lodge; and The Mask of Zorro (1998) on 4K Ultra HD.