Jessica Rambo-Ferris is among wedding industry professionals who found their livelihoods upended by the COVIS-19 pandemic. Rambo-Ferris said she can still pick up jobs photographing real estate, and she can continue editing photos of weddings she's already shot. She feels for colleagues in floral design and bakeries, who had made perishable goods that haven't been used as couples cancel weddings in droves.
Just as engaged couples have found their spring and summer weddings upended by the novel coronavirus, workers who provide goods and services for weddings are feeling the pinch, too.
Jessica Rambo-Ferris, a Fort Worth photographer who shoots weddings for her on business and for other studios, said she realized the most profitable time of the year for wedding photographers was about to sink under the pandemic.
"I’m trying to remember when they were starting to make announcements," Rambo-Ferris said. "First, they were saying to bring it down to 50 [people at public gatherings]. And then they brought it down to 10. Until then a lot of the people I work for didn’t have a lot of cancellations. It was one of those things where nobody knew when to pull the trigger."
Rambo-Ferris said she got some advance warning.
"My mother-in-law, who lives in Denton, she's an awesome science nerd. She stays on top of all that. She and I had a lot of chats. I knew this was going to impact things," she said. "But it still didn’t register, until it started happening to me and my fellow photographers. I didn't grasp how many people were affected until I saw people posting about it."
Across the U.S., spring and summer are peak wedding seasons. Rambo-Ferris had nine weddings scheduled between March and May alone. She spends an average of eight hours photographing each wedding. After that, more hours go into editing the images for couples. When she's shooting a wedding for another company, she gets about $50 an hour.
"I do a lot more weddings than just for myself. I shoot weddings for other businesses, too," she said. "It’ a spring business and runs through the end of June. Really only one of those is my lead wedding, the rest I was shooting for other companies."
Photographer Jessica Rambo-Ferris won't be shooting weddings for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has much of the country sheltering in place and avoiding public gatherings. Photographers who shoot weddings have watched as couples cancel and postpone spring and summer ceremonies, the time of year when most weddings take place.
Courtesy photo/Jessica Rambo-Ferris
She understands that couples with weddings planned for the spring and summer are facing a big inconvenience, but said they can take heart that most wedding professionals work with couples.
"We are there for our couples," she said. "It’s not easy. A lot of tears have been shed, I’m sure. I think it's important for them to know we’re in their corner. Just know we want their day to still be special. ... I go to a lot of weddings where people have flown in from all over the country to be there.
"But other people have it harder, I think. A florist posted a photo of a bouquet in one of the Facebook groups I'm part of, like, 'Does anyone need this bouquet.' For me, it sucks because I’m not making money. But I didn’t have to buy a bunch of flowers, or buy a bunch of ingredients and bake something that no one will eat. Things like that spoil. So other people have more of a loss."
Rambo-Ferris said she's seen a lot of chatter on social media about photographers being able to work and comply with pandemic orders thanks to their fancy lenses.
"Yes you could still shoot things with one of those lenses, but you can’t really do that with weddings. There’s too much involved," she said. "I'm usually in the middle of the dance floor, taking pictures of the first dance, and then I make myself part of the crowd. You're in the middle of things, and drunk people don’t always observe boundaries. You could use a telephoto lens, but I don't think that's a solution."
Rambo-Ferris is still getting some jobs. She recently shot an empty house for a real estate business. Photographers can still pick up some jobs without jeopardizing public health and safety. Couples, though, have to make decisions about their ceremonies and honeymoons.
"This is when wedding insurance comes in handy," she said. "You can still get married. You can have a really small wedding and have a big party later. I've never seen anything like this. This is pretty crazy. As much as the panic has come and gone in waves. This is going to get better. Everybody is having to take it day by day, week by week. But we'll get through it."
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.