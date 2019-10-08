Dianne Edmondson, Pct. 4 Denton County Commissioner, was having dinner with her husband, Bob, at the Cotton Patch restaurant recently. Edmondson said the restaurant was only moderately busy. When they asked for check, their waitress told them that another family had picked up the Edmondson’s tab. “They had already left so we couldn’t thank them for this unexpected kindness,” Edmondson said, “but [we] were told that it happens there fairly often.” The Edmondsons paid the check for a couple of young women who were dining with a toddler, and left before they’d finished their meal. Edmondson said she hopes people continue that simple kindness.
Hawk-eyed followers of the Amber Guyger murder trial might of caught glimpses of somebody familiar to Denton County. William B. Travis, the county’s most former sheriff, showed up on the many live-streams of what will surely be remembered as a landmark trial for American policing and race relations. Travis works part-time as a bailiff for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s human resources office said. He started in 2017, probably sometime after he got run out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and replaced by Sheriff Tracy Murphree.
The Denton chapter of Period, a movement to bring feminine hygiene products to women in need, will take part in National Period Day from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St. Roughly 500 chapters across the country will mobilize that day for National Period Day. The demonstration is part of a yearlong campaign to nationally elevate the issue of “period poverty” with two clear policy demands: Freely accessible period products in schools, shelters and prison, as well as the elimination of the tampon tax in 35 states. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/perioddenton/.
Outreach Denton, the city’s LGBTQ resource, will celebrate National Coming Out Day with an open mic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Backyard on Bell, 410 S. Bell Ave. The nonprofit will have 15 slots for those who want to share a story or a personal experience for a maximum of seven minutes. You can sign up for a spot at the event.
The big purple tube slide at Eureka 2 broke and has to be closed for a month and a half as a new one gets made. In a report from the city last Friday, officials said a panel broke off of the slide. Parks & Recreation staffers closed the entrance to keep kids safe. Play by Design, the playground designers, have to get the piece needed from a supplier outside of the country, because it has to be manufactured specifically to this slide and then shipped to Denton.
Whitney Eaddy, the daughter of Denton residents and key players in the local arts scene Harry and Linda Eaddy, was just featured in Essence magazine online for her work. Whitney Eaddy is a stylist who has steadily built a career— and a clientele— by coaching black women on how to healthily grow their hair naturally. Black hair has long been subject to racist scrutiny, and for a lot of black women, cutting their hair in a ritual commonly referred to as “the big chop” is the start of a journey of self-acceptance and resistance to prescriptions that deem braids, knots and other traditionally black hairstyles as unprofessional or unsightly. Whitney Eaddy opened Her Growing Hands in Frisco in 2018, and has another location in Dallas. Read her story in Essence here: bit.ly/337mPH4.
Parting Shot
”Whenever something went wrong when I was young — if i had a pimple or my hair broke— my mom would say ‘Sister mine, I’m going to make you some soup.’ And i really thought the soup would make my pimple go away or my hair stronger.” — Maya Angelou, writer and poet.