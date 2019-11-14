Julie Glover has probably done more to make Denton the cool place it is that most people know. As the Economic Development Program director, Glover has been a rudder that guides the city in evangelizing Denton’s charms to tourists, businesses and residents. We’d start listing the many ways she’s made a difference — being part of the team that started Dog Days of Denton, driving the Arts Walk of Fame and helping bridge the bureaucracy and businesses — but we’d be here for a while. Glover is leaving her post for the greener pastures of retirement at the end of the month. We’ll miss her and her zest for Denton. If you want to congratulate her, there’s a big bash for her between 2 and 4 p.m. Nov. 22 in the City Hall work session room.
■
Speaking of retirement, John Priddy, the minister of music at First United Methodist Church of Denton, will retire after his final worship service on Sunday. Priddy is a towering talent with a background in professional theater and serious composition chops. He’s a key player on the team that has developed the congregation’s musical gifts, watching a jazz band, choirs and performances bloom during his tenure.
■
Sarah Vaughn has such an eagle eye. The staffer at Wine Squared (who also slings coffee and drinks at Golden Boy Coffee) was behind the bar last Saturday night. Three people came in, bought some drinks and dove into a role-playing game. When they ended the game and switched to an intense game of Sorry!, Vaughn slyly queued up Beyonce’s pop hit “Sorry” on the wine bar’s playlist. Her joke was noted and appreciated.
■
Is it really time for another farewell? Bob Montgomery, a former Denton City Council member, died at age 84 last Sunday. Montgomery was the very model of a native Texan. He was an incomparable storyteller, a creative volunteer and met everyone and every task with a gleam in his eye. Read Jenna Duncan’s news obituary here: http://bit.ly/2qNYuIq. We’re not ready to move about in a Denton without Montgomery, but when we miss him, we’ll do what he did and lend our time and talent to a local initiative.
■
We couldn’t help but notice that a Twitter user named @PennySparklez asked Esquire — which recently published a profile of actor Jason Momoa — if the magazine could settle a question that began in Denton: Can Momoa eat 50 hard-boiled eggs? Denton attorney Adam T. Whitten started a campaign to find this out at least a year ago, tweeting every co-star Momoa has worked with. But Whitten has an even more specific question: Can Momoa eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in an hour? We want answers.
As a point of clarification, we specifically need to know if he can eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in one hour. Thank you for your time and patience.— Adam T. Whitten (@AdamTWhitten) November 4, 2019
■
Hear ye, hear ye. Are you among the virtuous weekend warriors who prep for Thanksgiving gluttony with impressive athletic feats? Denton has just the thing for you: the Turkey Roll bike rally at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 and the fifth annual Downtown Denton Turkey Trot — a 5K, as well as the 1K Gobble Wobble for kids — at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
The bike rally is organized by the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club, and is about to break the 1,000-entrant mark. Register and review the Turkey Roll route here: http://bit.ly/33RMhRO.
Register for the Turkey Trot race here: http://bit.ly/2qUf2hL.
■
Can we just say that it took far, far too long for Denton’s Chris Avant (best known as AV the Great) to land a recording deal. The local hip-hop artist released #NoFakeHandshakes on the label EQ/Rocnation. The mixtape is available here: http://bit.ly/2rAz80W.
Parting Shot
“October extinguished itself in a rush of howling winds and driving rain and November arrived, cold as frozen iron, with hard frosts every morning and icy drafts that bit at exposed hands and faces.”
— J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix