Locals walked around the square in downtown Denton to taste wassail from businesses. They were also greeted by holiday tunes and a vendors market.
This was part of Wassail Weekend hosted by the Denton Main Street Association on Saturday evening.
Local businesses stir up their wassail recipes to give free tastings, and locals vote for the best one through the two-day event.
Christine Gossett, executive director of Denton Main Street Association, said she estimated that businesses served anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 cups of wassail during the two-day event.
The first day of Wassail Weekend took place Friday evening on the square, with wassail tastings at various businesses. At the same time, the Denton Holiday Festival Association hosted the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival. The event usually starts on a Friday, one week after Thanksgiving.
Gossett said about 500 tasters participated Saturday, “We’ve seen a lot [of the community] come out today.”
Gossett said she wasn’t sure what the local count was for on Friday night but estimated a large crowd since both events brought in a big group to celebrate the holiday season.
Gossett said that Discover Denton had about 500 cups of wassail and ran out of cups before Friday’s festivities ended.
“You can have a business serve up to 1,000 cups of wassail in one night — and that’s a lot of wassails,” Gossett said.
Gossett said that Saturday’s event was for locals who couldn’t participate in Friday’s activities and gave businesses a more manageable crowd to serve wassail to.
Gossett said the event brings in the locals to celebrate the holiday season and to help support local businesses and market vendors.
“I just think everyone loves the holidays in general,” Gossett said. “When you come to downtown, and you’re shopping with local merchants, they know your name, and you see the decorations, you hear the music, you just really get the holiday spirit, and it’s a fun way to kick off the holiday season.”
Gossett said that last year’s event was different since COVID-19 made it difficult to host the event.
“We’re slowly coming back to that normal place,” Gossett said. “So, we just feel like it’s a great way for the businesses to welcome everybody in for that wassail.”
Winners of the best wassail will be announced Monday.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.