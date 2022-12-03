52540159367_fd9778c869_k.jpg
Cups of wassail await tasting at the West Oak Coffee Bar.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Locals walked around the square in downtown Denton to taste wassail from businesses. They were also greeted by holiday tunes and a vendors market.

This was part of Wassail Weekend hosted by the Denton Main Street Association on Saturday evening.

