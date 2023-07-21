Publications in the Denton Zine Library at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center are kept in plastic bags in order to preserve their condition. Denton Zine & Art Party celebrated Zine Library Day on Thursday at the arts center. What’s a zine? “Sort of a do-it-yourself magazine,” says Rachel Weaver, who helped found DZAP.
Creating art is a great way to express emotions, share information or just have fun. But what if you don’t see yourself as a talented artist? Or, what if you do, but you just want to create work on a smaller scale? Well, making a zine might be for you.
Denton Zine & Art Party celebrated Zine Library Day on Thursday evening at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Attendees were encouraged to peruse the Greater Denton Art Council’s on-site zine library, which features a variety of zines for public viewing. The event also hosted a zine-making workshop, which provided materials such as photographs, colored paper and stamps.
Weaver said zines came about in the 1920s and ’30s, when science-fiction fans would create their own magazines with original writing about characters and storylines, called fan fiction, and send them to other fans.
Now, creative people can make zines covering just about any topic.
“Zines have kind of evolved with different subculture and counterculture movements to do a lot of different things — providing information for political movements, or being spaces for Beat poets and non-mainstream writers who wanted to publish,” Weaver said.
“So, it was always kind of a space for people to do their own thing outside of the really typical mainstream magazine publishing realm.”
This do-it-yourself mentality was present at the event. Attendees used the provided materials to make any kind of zine they wanted. Ashley Liggins created a “cottage core” zine to reflect her “coastal grandma phase.”
It featured paintings and flowers, but Liggins also planned to add poetry to the pages. She said she had always admired the creativity of making zines.
“I think it helps keep that creativity flourishing,” Liggins said. “It helps new generations find their creativity. It creates space for people to be themselves, be authentically themselves. I think Denton is such a cool, creative place and you need things like zines to keep it weird.”
Liggins found out about the event from her friend Delaney Smith-Vaughn. Smith-Vaughn is a local artist who also teaches workshops. She hosts Sew Gold, an open workshop where people can bring sewing projects and collaborate to learn tips and tricks from each other, at Golden Boy Coffee Co. She also had experience making zines before this event.
“They’re a vehicle for knowledge, for skill-sharing [and for] collaborating,” Smith-Vaughn said. “We could all make one page of a zine and put it together and make this time capsule of a moment.”
During the workshop, she used a “stream of consciousness” approach to create her zine. She used the materials that inspired her to create interesting visuals, but she also shared her love for zines that tell stories. She said zines can capture moments, large or small, and help preserve history.
“That’s something that I really want for Denton is for us to develop our identity more, since we are so creative,” Smith-Vaughn said. “To have this documentation of who we are and what we’re doing is really wonderful.”
Denton Zine & Art Party helps achieve this goal with the zine library, which opened earlier this year at the Greater Denton Arts Council’s center. It is part of the council’s library, which also includes books that cover a variety of artistic topics. Weaver tries to pick up zines for the library when visiting other cities, but most of the collection comes from Denton — and donations are welcome.
“A lot of what fuels some of our creative community here is the universities and that ongoing change of people trying out new things, experimenting and expressing their creativity,” she said.