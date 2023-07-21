Creating art is a great way to express emotions, share information or just have fun. But what if you don’t see yourself as a talented artist? Or, what if you do, but you just want to create work on a smaller scale? Well, making a zine might be for you.

Denton Zine & Art Party celebrated Zine Library Day on Thursday evening at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Attendees were encouraged to peruse the Greater Denton Art Council’s on-site zine library, which features a variety of zines for public viewing. The event also hosted a zine-making workshop, which provided materials such as photographs, colored paper and stamps.

Zine library

Publications in the Denton Zine Library at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center are kept in plastic bags in order to preserve their condition. Denton Zine & Art Party celebrated Zine Library Day on Thursday at the arts center. What’s a zine? “Sort of a do-it-yourself magazine,” says Rachel Weaver, who helped found DZAP.
Zine making
Ashley Liggins works on her "cottage core" zine Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
Delaney Smith-Vaughn and Ashley Liggins
Delaney Smith-Vaughn, left, and Ashley Liggins talk about their zines Thursday during Denton Zine & Art Party’s Zine Library Day event, presented by the Greater Denton Arts Council.
