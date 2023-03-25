The University of North Texas College of Visual Arts & Design presents artist Emmy Bright's "It Gets Better, or It Doesn't" through July 8 in the CVAD Gallery on campus.
Bright makes art in a variety of media, and the exhibit features 35 of her works, including prints, drawings, sculptures, quilts and videos. The work examines a variety of emotions and considers contemporary culture. The exhibit is part of the Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series at UNT.
Bright has taught at Rhode Island School of Design and City College New York. She has been a visiting artist for the Museum School in Boston, Brown University and the RISD Museum. She's created pieces for the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum and Brown University.
She lives and works in Detroit. She is head of the print media department at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is an artist-in-residence there.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The CVAD Gallery is located in Room 160 of the UNT Art Building, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Admission is free.
