The University of North Texas College of Visual Arts & Design presents artist Emmy Bright's "It Gets Better, or It Doesn't" through July 8 in the CVAD Gallery on campus. 

Bright makes art in a variety of media, and the exhibit features 35 of her works, including prints, drawings, sculptures, quilts and videos. The work examines a variety of emotions and considers contemporary culture. The exhibit is part of the Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series at UNT. 

 

