Denton artist Annette Lawrence didn’t want to put all of her circular grid on the front of a T-shirt. Or the back.
“That looked too much like a target,” said Lawrence, a retired University of North Texas art professor.
Lawrence usually puts her work on gallery walls. But her latest project “fivehundredtwentysixseconds” is on a T-shirt that costs $25. The image — a circular grid with 526 separate “pieces” — is a response to the number of seconds George Floyd was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25.
“There are 526 individual parts,” said Lawrence, who is Black. “The grid holds the number 526, the amount of time he was under the officer’s knee. It’s a really long time.”
The shirt and its website, fivehundredtwentysixseconds.org, are a fundraising initiative for Black cultural and social justice organizations. The T-shirts are simple, the image resting mostly on the front and wrapping around to a smaller part of the back. The first 100 shirts were sold to benefit the Community Artists’ Collective, which has been based in Houston’s Third Ward for 33 years. The sale of the next 100 shirts benefits the Denton Black Film Festival, scheduled for Jan. 27-31. Lawrence is the director of visual arts for the annual film festival.
Lawrence said she was inspired to respond to and reflect on the slaying of George Floyd, whose broad-daylight killing sparked protests all over the United States and overseas.
“I think partly the reason the world responded [to] that video is because it’s hard to turn away from it,” Lawrence said.
The event led to a summer of protests and a renewed dialogue about racism and its costs. Denton responded with protests and calls for justice. Lawrence’s design exemplifies the way individuals and communities intersect.
“I like supporting cultural arts organizations,” she said. “Community Arts Collective is an organization that I’ve been involved with for years now. I’m in a board capacity with them. Basically, they gave me my first job. Right around the time George Floyd was murdered, it was time to do fundraising.”
She said the country was plunged into a shared response to Floyd’s homicide, and the incident heated up the simmering anger over the police-involved shootings of unarmed Black men and women.
“I wanted to reflect on the moment that the country seemed to be engaged with,” Lawrence said. “I wanted to make something that could cause conversations to happen. My inclination is not to just put a slogan on anything but to do a grid in keeping with the work that I do — something that would connect with the work I do but touch on this thing that’s happening.”
The image is ambiguous. It could just as easily be a reference to digital data and interface (Lawrence often references data in her work). But put the T-shirt on a body in motion, and it could double as an ancient clock or the cross-section of an old-growth tree.
George Floyd’s killing added kindling to the already heated American racial justice struggle. The Black Lives Matter movement has attracted allies of all ethnicities as well as brisk criticism. Pundits, though, approached a consensus about the injustice of Floyd’s death.
“I was thinking this morning the position of the policeman’s body, and his position in that moment,” Lawrence said. “He seemed so comfortable. Had he done this to other men? Are there other dead bodies? He didn’t care that people were watching him. People were asking him to stop, and people were taking videos. He’s was totally nonplussed about what was happening. I think that was why the world reacted.”
Lawrence recalled that late Congressman John Lewis said the murder of Emmitt Till was the event that propelled him into civil rights activism and politics. Till was a 14-year-old Black teen who was lynched in 1955 after a white woman accused him of accosting her in a Mississippi grocery store.
“This has been the same thing. I think for a lot of people, this has been something where, you know, you can no longer turn your face away. You have to see what happened — the inhumane thing that happened,” Lawrence said.
This is the first time Lawrence has designed a T-shirt or a website. She has been a one-woman shop, getting shirts screen-printed through Pan Ector Industries and then packing and mailing them.
“It’s not a huge amount I’m raising, selling 100 at a time. But these community organizations can put the money to use,” she said.