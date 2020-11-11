It’s been months, but the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center is open again.
The Greater Denton Arts Council’s downtown public arts venue closed its doors and shifted exhibitions to its website when the COVID-19 pandemic caused officials to mandate closures. The center opened at the end of last week with exhibits in three of its gallery spaces.
“30 Under 30” showcases the work of emerging artists from across Dallas-Fort Worth in Gough Gallery, the center’s most intimate gallery. All 30 artists give a window into the creative minds of creative young adults in North Texas. The show’s closing date is to be announced.
“Hopeful Wanderers” documents Denton artist Angelia Ford’s long-running project — depicting homeless men and women in sensitive, humanizing strokes. The solo show includes Ford’s graphite drawings of her subjects as well as four-color intaglio prints. The exhibit is in Festival Hall — the center’s gathering and banquet space. The show closes Dec. 19.
“175-Mile Exhibition” is the annual regional show presented by the Denton-based Visual Arts Society of Texas. Featuring work by artists who live within a 175-mile radius of Denton, the exhibit is in the Meadows Gallery. It closes Dec. 12.
All of the shows are also online.
Programming has also resumed at the center, including Thursday night programs. Registration is required for programming, and links for registration will be posted on the council’s website, dentonarts.com, and its Facebook page.
Poetry open mic returns from 6 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, and “Crafted,” a casual gathering of those who want to make holiday cards or work on other crafts will return from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. The program is presented in partnership with Armadillo Ale Works.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Visitors should avoid the center if they have had symptoms including fever, shortness of breath and coughing.
No food or drinks are allowed in the galleries.
The center is located at 400 E. Hickory St. General admission is free.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.