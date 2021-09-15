An internationally renowned artist is debuting an interdisciplinary exhibit at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design this fall.
Matthew Ritchie is a New York-based artist best known for his installations and paintings that draw from the vocabularies of sociology, science, anthropology, mythology and art history. His work has been exhibited at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, Barbican Centre in London and the Dallas Museum of Art.
"UNT and, therefore, the local community, are the first to see his exhibit, which simultaneously features CVAD’s incredible gallery and the art building where it lives," CVAD Dean Karen Hutzel said. "The depth and expansiveness of this collaborative project, 18 months in the making, has already provided our students many opportunities to learn from and with Ritchie, coalescing in this exhibit."
The exhibit, "Matthew Ritchie: Florilegium," is on display through Dec. 10 in the CVAD Gallery. His artwork explores the presence of virtual nature of communication and the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He co-taught a class, "Topics in Contemporary Art Practice," with CVAD Galleries Director Stefanie Dlugosz-Acton at UNT in the spring. Florilegium includes artistic outputs from the class, including a piece co-created by students and Ritchie using artificial intelligence.
Ritchie has also been developing a larger collaborative project, "Infinite Movement," with Nova and Kristina MacMullen, an associate professor in the UNT College of Music. It's set to debut in October.