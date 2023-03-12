Navo Middle School art students hit and smashed piñatas, spilling out their contents and serious, encouraging, lighthearted or uplifting messages.
It was part of the school's Big Art Day on March 4 at Central Park Union Park, in Little Elm.
Nickolai Lanier, a Navo art teacher, said students got creative as they designed their projects.
“They [students] needed to pick a subject ... and turn it into a piñata," Lanier said. "And then we wanted to engage the community with some kind of message.
Lanier said the students had been working on the project since February while learning about the history and historical implications of the piñata-making process.
Miniature records with QR codes linked to a Spotify playlist were inside one piñata shaped like a record player, as the students who made the piñata wanted to share the music they enjoyed with others.
A lung piñata held anti-smoking messages. Lanier said the students who made the piñata wanted to show the effects of smoking.
“So we went back and forth and talked, and the group came up with the idea of creating a set of lungs — one that was healthy and [one] diseased,” Lanier said. “And then they made these little pretend cigarettes that have messages about the negative effects of smoking.”
Another group of students created a heart-shaped piñata with the printed words “no means no” to spread the message of consent and the boundaries of peer pressure.
“I told them the strength of this art piece is going to be in whatever the words you choose … and so inside there are small conversation hearts that also say ‘no means no,’” Lanier said.
A piñata that looked like a phone showing app icons was filled with pretend app notes encouraging others to do non-technology-related things such as making art and going out in nature.
Other notable piñatas included a duck with fake Los Angeles Lakers tickets inside, a Rubik's Cube piñata with more Rubik's Cubes inside and a prescription bottle piñata that had "good vibes" messages inside.
“This represents a whole month's worth of hard labor and learning for these kiddos,” Lanier said. “So I'm super, super proud of them.”
The Texas Art Education Association's Big Art Day events are designed to raise awareness of art education and art around the state.
