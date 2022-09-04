Chad Withers gazed with excitement along with fellow photographer Daniel Rodrigue as they looked at the enlarged Polaroids shot by Withers, now hanging on a gallery wall.

Withers was one of the featured artists who attended the opening reception for “PolaCon: An Instant Film Retrospective” at the University of North Texas’ CoLab on Friday evening.

Rodrigue and WIthers
Buy Now

Daniel Rodrigue, left, and Chad Withers look at an enlarged Polaroid photograph shot by Withers in the exhibition "PolaCon: An Instant Film Retrospective" at UNT CoLab on Friday evening.
John Eric Munoz
Buy Now

John Eric Munoz said his portrait photos on display in "PolaCon: An Instant Film Retrospective" were inspired by an antique vignette. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Tags

Recommended for you