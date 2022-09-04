Chad Withers gazed with excitement along with fellow photographer Daniel Rodrigue as they looked at the enlarged Polaroids shot by Withers, now hanging on a gallery wall.
Withers was one of the featured artists who attended the opening reception for “PolaCon: An Instant Film Retrospective” at the University of North Texas’ CoLab on Friday evening.
Visitors walked back and forth to glance at the different types of instant film photography, which featured portrait, street and experimental artwork, from members of the Instant Film Society.
Rodrigue, the society's co-founder and a journalism professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said each photographer has their unique style of art.
“It's a mix of different types of Polaroid photography meant to show off the potential [of instant film],” Rodrigue said of the exhibit. “A lot of people think of Polaroids as snapshots, just something you would casually take with family or friends. But of course, some of these photographers elevate it to an art form.”
Hosted by the Instant Film Society at UNT's storefront on the Square, the monthlong exhibition showcases a number of photographers and aims to bring awareness to PolaCon, which the society bills as the world's first three-day instant film convention. Since 2016, the convention has featured workshops, camera walks and photography-related demonstrations for instant film enthusiasts in Dallas and Denton.
Withers, who is the general manager of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, said it was the first time for his Polaroid photos to be displayed in an exhibition.
One of Withers' three photos displayed is a shot of Tooth Lifeless, an Atlanta-based group with over 20 members that performed an art-style fashion show at Rubber Gloves. Withers said he took the photo backstage while the group prepared for their performance.
Withers' other photos in the exhibition were also shot at the music venu, and he said he usually makes sure to capture anything that captures his eyes.
“I'm always taking pictures of bands and stuff that come through [Rubber Gloves],” Withers said. “And these are just a few different artists that have been out in the club in the past year.”
John Eric Munoz was another photographer who had their work displayed work at the exhibition.
Munoz said he shot the portrait photos on the second floor of Norman Roscoe, the screenprint and design shop on the Square. He said the location has a large space with a giant window, lots of natural light, and concrete walls with a distressed, weathered look.
Munoz said the portrait photos displayed at the exhibition were inspired by antique vignettes. Munoz said he took Polaroids of photographer Ash Highberger wearing a vintage mourning outfit — what a person would wear when mourning the loss of a loved one.
“So that's kind of the theme that we're going with in a sort of late 1800s, early 1900s [style],” Munoz said.
Photographer Alexas Monroe used a red lens filter to change the color of her Polaroid photography. She said the images turn different colors based on how the sky looks. She took pink-tinted photos of trees because she’s a tree lover.
This was also Monroe’s first time to have her Polaroids displayed in an exhibition.
This year’s PolaCon convention is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Denton and Dallas. Rodrigue said the convention also includes workshops for beginners and even children new to the format.
PolaCon will officially kick off with the Instant Film Society’s 11th annual “PolaWalk” at the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 30. As in previous years, events on Saturday and Sunday all take place in downtown Denton.
“Anyone of all ages can come,” Rodrigue said. “We also have a beginner one-on-one-style instant film, one-on-one workshops, and sessions for people who just got their camera or maybe want to watch and see how easy it is and think about getting a camera.”
The photographers featured in the retrospective exhibit include people from around the U.S., from California to New York. Rodrigue said some of the the featured out-of-towners will be attending PolaCon and the exhibition’s closing reception.
“PolaCon: An Instant Film Retrospective” will be on display through Oct. 1 at UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St.
“This is a fantastic turnout,” Rodrigue said. “It's great to see so many people asking us questions about the images.”