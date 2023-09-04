Denise Thurston Newton airbrushed red paint onto a crop top to form the words “Virgo Tingz” surrounded by red hearts on Saturday afternoon. “So right now, there’s a big trend on zodiac signs and birth years,” she explained.
The loud sound of the air compressor connected to the airbrush is a sound Newton, 63, has been hearing for more than 30 years.
Newton, a Grand Prairie native, is an airbrush artist who works on commissions from around the world in her art studio in the back of her downtown Denton business, Aerose Artistry, at 227 W. Oak St., Suite 101. She was finishing an online order to be sent out of state late Saturday afternoon.
An airbrush is a tool used to apply color to a surface. Airbrush artists spray acrylics onto shirts, plastic and even cars.
While airbrush clothing isn’t as common now, Newton said there has been a sort of resurgence these past couple of years.
“I hear all the time from people say, ‘I used to get airbrush T-shirts in the ’80s and ’90s,”’ Newton said. “It goes way back [further] than the 2000s.”
An art studio and gallery all in one place
Aerose Artistry opened in downtown Denton last November. Besides Newton’s art, there’s a variety of works from local artists and university students, including acrylics on canvas, watercolor and more.
In the back of the store is Newton’s studio, where she sells her airbrush artwork worldwide using Etsy, an online marketplace.
Inside Newton’s art studio is the easel her father built for her in 1996, filled with paint and clipped sheets of online orders. The easel can hold up to three clothing items, and various colored jars are connected to airbrushes underneath the easel.
Newton said her commissions mainly include shirts, skirts, crop tops and sweatpants, which have become popular in the past two years.
“I do 80 different lettering styles, which is about 70 more than any other airbrush artist,” she said.
Next to her easel is a tripod stand where she films TikTok videos to promote her art for her 4,000 followers.
There’s a shelf with acrylic paint and a heat press to heat the shirts after airbrushing. Boxed shirts are inside the studio, along with two air compressors that power the airbrushes.
“It’s down for air, back for paint, forward for your paint to stop and up for no air,” Newton explained how an airbrush works. “... You got to build up that muscle right there.”
Depending on the design, airbrushing a shirt takes about 20 minutes. Prices for an order start at $25 and again rely on the design.
Newton then moves to the heat press to press the airbrushed shirt. The 350-degree heat will melt the acrylic paint in the shirt.
“That heat application is going to make the paint last longer,” Newton said.
She always tells her customers not to wash their airbrush clothing since the paint has not been cured. Without heat-pressing the shirt, the airbrush design will most likely fade.
“You’ve got to give it some time for the acrylic paint to really dry out,” Newton said. “It’s not fully cured.
Wash the shirt inside out, never use detergent and never put the clothing in the dryer, she said.
While she maintains the art gallery, Newton’s airbrush art studio is her life.
“I was worried about how it would be taken here with more fine art since a lot of people don’t think about airbrushing as an art form,” she said. “Which it is. All it is, it’s just another way to apply paint.”
Falling in love with airbrush art
While she attended South Grand Prairie High School, she got the chance to travel back and forth to Grand Prairie High School, which offered a commercial art class.
“I had four hours of art a day in my junior year, and it’s three hours a day in my senior year because I’d already taken all the art classes, regular art classes,” Newton said.
She became a paid artist at age 16, drawing portraits in pastels at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.
Newton was excited to get her first airbrush on her 24th birthday, but she didn’t do much with it until 1989.
Newton went to the storage section of her store to pull out her first two airbrush pieces — designs she’d created for her children based on science fiction writer Piers Anthony’s books.
While Newton did attend Mountain View College in Dallas, she stepped away from taking classes when her boyfriend came home from the Navy. They married and had kids, and Newton decided to work as a floral designer.
After their divorce, she started airbrushing professionally.
Professional career
In 1992, Newton airbrushed her first car — a Chevy Camaro — and kickstarted her professional career in airbrushing vehicles.
She went on to airbrush a semi-truck on a driveway on Fourth of July weekend in a bikini. “People were slowing down and watching, wondering what I was doing,” she recalled.
As Newton started to get busy, she got a booth at Traders Village in Grand Prairie. She was also airbrushing inside her mom’s flower shop.
“My shirts were everywhere, everywhere,” Newton said. “It was crazy.”
Newton got to the point where she became well known for airbrushing cars, including lowriders and show cars featured in national magazines in the 1990s.
Artists in Dallas had nicknames, and Newton was no exception.
While she was designing her third vehicle hood mural, the customer told her she needed to sign her name with a logo. She didn’t have a logo and had to make one up.
She decided to put a little rose under her name in the design, and the art community gave her the nickname “The Rose.”
That hood mural was featured in Lowrider and Chevy Truck magazine in 1994, and it wasn’t the only time her airbrush vehicle designs were featured in publications.
“Me and my kids, we would run to CVS Pharmacy to go and look for the Lowrider magazines so that we could flip through it,” Newton said. “It was so great. That time was probably the best time of my life.”
Her nickname inspired the name of her business, Aerose Artistry.
Newton then worked at Sherwin-Williams Automotive, where she learned more about color theory to apply to her airbrush business, for about two years.
Airbrush artists and storefronts are harder to find
In her storefront at Traders Village, Newton designed clothing products in front of people for almost a decade.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she had to find a way to maintain her art business and started working from her garage. She also decided to start making TikTok videos during this time, allowing her to reach thousands of followers.
Newton isn’t satisfied with her follower count since she used to have a larger audience on her original Facebook page, which was, sadly, hacked.
Work at Traders Village was different after the flea market reopened its doors to the public.
Newton said she had customers, but Traders Village management decided to expand the amusement park area, forcing her out.
It was a rather difficult time for Newton, and she decided not to airbrush for a while.
Newton remembers airbrush artists and storefronts were popular between the ’80s and early 2000s. She remembers when malls around the North Texas areas had dedicated airbrush stores.
“Everybody’s closed their shop now — they’re all closed,” she said
She said most airbrush artists she has met in her career have become tattoo artists or gone a different art route.
Opening her businesses in Denton
Newton didn’t like working in her garage. She had thought she would paint in her garage until she retired.
Her sister, Dawn Gaston, who owns Les Muses Vintage on the Square, encouraged her to get a storefront in Denton.
“Over here, it was very different,” Newton said of Denton. “It’s very different from Grand Prairie. I mean, there’s a lot more artsy stuff going on.”
Newton admits she is shy, and promoting her business has been difficult. She has been able to maintain the store thanks to commissions coming from Etsy.
“Coming over here, it’s been a challenge and a little bit of a struggle,” she said.
Of the thousands of orders Newton has received — with some even coming from South Korea — she can’t recall an order being shipped to Denton. She has sold her shirts at the store, but not enough.
September’s First Friday
Aerose Artistry is part of the Denton Main Street Association, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and revitalizing historic downtown Denton.
The store used to be called the Hippie Art Palace, but Newton decided to change it to the name she has been associated with since 1991.
Many Denton Main Street businesses participate in First Friday every month, bringing locals to downtown businesses for an evening of arts and culture.
Newton has hosted events at her store for First Friday, but it hadn’t brought the success she hoped for.
One day, Marko Coady, new to the Denton community, walked into Newton’s business over the summer. Coady met with Newton and told her he would promote her business for September’s First Friday event.
Newton’s store was packed last Friday with people asking about her business and enjoying some tunes from the Strung Up Sisters.
“Last night was just unbelievable to me,” Newton said on Saturday. “It was just absolutely unbelievable. All those people were standing around, and Marko, he just really did a spectacular job.”
Newton hopes First Friday will attract more locals to spread the word about her business.
Keeping airbrush art alive
Newton plans to offer airbrushing art classes in the future. She wants to pass on her skills to the next generation and keep the art form alive.
“I love making art,” Newton said. “I love airbrushing. It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. I’ve never wanted to be anything else other than an artist. It’s been everything to me.”
