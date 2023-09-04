Denise Thurston Newton
Airbrush artist Denise Thurston Newton works on a custom crop top at her art studio, Aerose Artistry, in downtown Denton.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Denise Thurston Newton airbrushed red paint onto a crop top to form the words “Virgo Tingz” surrounded by red hearts on Saturday afternoon. “So right now, there’s a big trend on zodiac signs and birth years,” she explained.

The loud sound of the air compressor connected to the airbrush is a sound Newton, 63, has been hearing for more than 30 years.

First Friday
The Strung Up Sisters drew a crowd of listeners during First Friday last week at Aerose Artistry. The art gallery store has work for sale by over a dozen artists.
First airbrushed art
Denise Thurston Newton has kept her first two airbrush designs she created for her children, based on science fiction writer Piers Anthony's books.
Aerose Artistry location
Aerose Artistry opened last year at 227 W. Oak St., Suite 101, formerly the site of A Creative Art Studio. 
Denise Thurston Newton with a local
Denise Thurston Newton speaks with a visitor to her shop, Aerose Artistry, during First Friday last week.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

