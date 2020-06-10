The Visual Art League of Lewisville is accepting submissions for its "Fresh Ideas 2020" competition and exhibit.
The exhibit will be July 18-Aug. 15 at the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theatre Gallery, 100 N. Charles St.
The exhibit and competition is open to all visual artists who live in Texas. The non-refundable entry fee, for a maximum of three pieces, is $75 for non-members and $40 for members. The show is open to two- and three-dimensional work completed since 2018. Eligible media include oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, collage, books, drawing, prints, photography, ceramics, glass, textiles, fiber, encaustic, jewelry and sculpture.
For the full prospectus for the contest and exhibition, visit the league’s website at visualartleague.org.
Due to the coronavirus, the league won’t host an opening reception. The gallery will be open for viewers.