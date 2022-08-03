Nestled between Panhandle Street and Crescent Street, four steel sculptures standing along the Carroll Boulevard Art Trail sidewalk are helping maintain the city’s artsy culture.
“Public art enhances the general feel of a town — it kicks up the idea of a sense of community for it,” said John F. Whitmore, Denton’s Parks and Recreation park planning manager.
All of the sculptures were made by Russ Connell, a local artist with years of experience in metalwork. His sculptures catching the eye of the city was a happy accident.
“I have a shop out here off McKinney Street,” Connell said. “They just happened to drive by and see some pieces, so that worked out really nicely.”
Connell has been at his McKinney Street shop for more than six years, continuing a decadelong passion for metalworking.
“I went to [the University of North Texas], and I was through the jewelry program over there,” Connell said. “Then from there, I started practicing with like a local blacksmith out here at Irving, and that’s what kind of got me interested in bigger work.”
Making the next project bigger than the one before is a fun challenge, Connell said. His largest sculpture is in Frisco, standing roughly 25 feet tall, but he hopes a future project can get to 50 feet.
“I always like making stuff, but it’s fun to make it bigger,” Connell said. “Once you make something big, you want to make something a little bit bigger than the last thing, and then it ends up being giant public art.”
The Carroll Boulevard pieces range from 7 to 9 feet tall, all painted steel. Purchasing and approving the four sculptures, named Avalon, Crazy Horse, Challenger and King Moon Racer, with the city’s Public Art Committee was a project months in the making, Whitmore said.
“Typically, that’s about a six-month process, to go from idea to getting council to approve it, and then getting the art in place,” Whitmore said.
The contract was approved May 3, granting $50,000 for purchasing and installing the pieces. Since the pieces were already made and ready to sell, they ended up being sold at a discount, allowing a fourth piece to be included instead of the original three, for a total cost of $45,450, according to the city.
So far, the art has been receiving mostly praise and support from Denton residents, Whitmore said.
“I’ve had several calls this week, for example, from people that have seen the art on Carroll Boulevard,” Whitmore said. “‘This is so nice,’ they say — that this was something that they never thought they’d be able to see.”
One piece of criticism the art had received was that it was not as visible as it could have been, as one of the sculptures was originally painted black.
“It blends in with the background so much that you don’t see it as well from the street,” Whitmore said. “We’re actually going to be changing the color of that one — the artist’s recommended some changes, and so we’ll make some adjustments to that piece.”
There were minor complaints posted onto social media, Whitmore said, but were few and far between compared to a supportive majority.
“One of the Facebook posts where that was talked about, there were, last time I looked at it, I think there were 38 responses, and a few people don’t like public art and think that’s a waste of money,” Whitmore said. “But those are only two or three, and then the rest are extremely positive.”
For Connell, the Carroll Boulevard sculptures are both good exposure and also fun to see his art highlighted publicly.
“Carroll is a main street of Denton, and that’s fantastic,” Connell said. “It’s fun for me to see the stuff that that I’d make [have] exposure like that.”
There are more public art projects to come in Denton, said Whitmore, such as a temporary art program in the works and an idea for designing traffic light control boxes.
“We can do an art contest for in the grade schools, in the colleges, and on different themes that we can issue, and they can come up with the art,” Whitmore said.
The community and culture created around public art pieces are beautiful and also help foster a “friendly town,” Whitmore said.
“When people feel good about their community, people treat each other better, they are friendlier,” Whitmore said. “Having public art helps to add a new dimension to the visitor experience and to the general community experience — I think it’s extremely valuable.”