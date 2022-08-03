Carroll Boulevard sculptures
The city paid $45,450 for four steel sculptures by Russ Connell that adorn the sidewalk along Carroll Boulevard between Crescent and Panhandle streets.

Nestled between Panhandle Street and Crescent Street, four steel sculptures standing along the Carroll Boulevard Art Trail sidewalk are helping maintain the city’s artsy culture.

“Public art enhances the general feel of a town — it kicks up the idea of a sense of community for it,” said John F. Whitmore, Denton’s Parks and Recreation park planning manager.

Carroll Boulevard sculptures
They are the work of local artist Russ Connell, a University of North Texas graduate. 

