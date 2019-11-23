The Greater Denton Arts Council is giving some of its space to promising young artists.
The show, “30 Under 30,” gives coveted gallery space to emerging visual artists from Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton. It’s on display through Dec. 15.
The exhibition showcases artists under who are under 30 years old from around North Texas. The council’s exhibitions coordinator, Jenny Bates. said she and Executive Director Georgina Ngozi wanted to highlight younger artists.
“We know that sometimes it’s hard when you’re a young artist to break into gallery spaces, especially the ones in Dallas where it’s a lot of established artists,” Bates said.
One of these artists is 23-year-old Remmie Johnson, who graduated from University of North Texas in the summer. Johnson, who found out about the exhibit through a school email, is having their gallery debut with a work called Trans and in Love.
“Most of my work deals with living in the lower middle-class suburbs as a queer person,” Johnson said.
Johnson is not the only artist in the show exploring social issues through art. Zoe Ariel, 23, a photography senior at UNT, said her work largely focuses on body dysmorphia. This includes Immersion, which is featured in the showcase.
“The odd perspective of the bird’s-eye view creates an illusion or a feeling of an out of body experience,” Ariel said. “This woman embodies the series as she fights against the illusion of her distorted image through the water, experiencing what appears to be a process of self-transformation.”
She said she’s honored to be included in this showcase.
“Being in this show lets me know that my work is validated,” Ariel said. “That what I am doing is validated, from submitting my work to having a jury panel ... put it in a group show.”
Bates said the showcase offered a great opportunity for young artists, and she hopes to continue it.
“We definitely want to do this exhibition again,” Bates said. “We’ve heard a lot of feedback from community saying that they hope we do it again.”
“30 Under 30” is on display in the Meadows Gallery at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St., and admission is free. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on Thursday until 9 p.m. For more information, visit dentonarts.com/exhibitions.