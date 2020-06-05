As Denton County officials reopen businesses and venues, local visual arts organizations still face uncertainty about future exhibits. Denton’s principal arts nonprofit, the Greater Denton Arts Council, closed the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center through June and moved programs and exhibits online.
Workshops and studios, though, have been busy as ever during the pandemic quarantine, local arts groups said.
“It was really obvious right off the bat we would have to reschedule or cancel a lot of these exhibits,” said Denton resident and artist Ginger Cochran, founder and director of Envision Arts. “I had just had a big show in Dallas at the end of 2019, and I kind of needed a break. I had only planned three exhibits in 2020 for Envision, and I needed to focus on that. Deadlines for the shows were coming up right as all of the pandemic stuff was hitting.”
Envision Arts is a young visual arts organization based in Denton. Cochran has curated regular themed shows at Armadillo Ale Works in Denton, and had organized an exhibit in Dallas before the pandemic shuttered businesses and venues.
Cochran said the pandemic scuttled Envision’s upcoming shows. Cochran said the plan is to open a show at the Gallery 8680 in Frisco in July, and another at UNT CoLaboratory in August. Cochran said she’ll devote the remainder of the year to planning 2021 exhibits, and developing Envision Arts’ two other initiatives — one a virtual project and the other a publishing project.
Cochran launched an online exhibition after lockdown.
“I host an exhibition online, group exhibitions, and all of them are themed,” Cochran said. “The themed virtual exhibits have actually been really popular, and the artists have been so appreciative.”
Envision has four virtual themed exhibits online now: “Threaded II,” “Onyx II,” “Aqua” and “Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere: A Solo Exhibition by Marisa S. White.”
The third part of Envision Arts is the print magazine that readers can order for about $35 an edition.
“The gallery shows, the themed virtual exhibits and the magazine, that’s a triangle I built for myself,” Cochran said. “And even though this is a really difficult time, I’m doing OK. I’m doing really well. Envision is active and the artists are on board.”
Barbara Lindley, president of the Visual Arts Society of Texas, said the pandemic forced the Denton-based nonprofit to reevaluate how to carry out its mission.
“We are, first and foremost, an organization that connects the community with art,” she said. “One way we do that is through monthly meeting and exhibitions. Then next is education, the last is building a community of artists that feeds your soul by creating art that inspires art.”
Workshops that have typically happened in person have moved online.
“Another good thing that’s come out of this in the short term is the education part of it,” Lindley said. “We have embraced Zoom for art workshops. We have found that Zoom is wonderful for workshops.”
The popular online platform puts a teacher’s demo “right in front of you on your computer screen,” Lindley said.
“As it turns out, some people prefer it,” she said. “Some people don’t like an all-day, heavy concentration in workshops, and the Zoom workshops have helped people break it up.”
The society had to postpone its popular yearly “Merging Visions” exhibition, which pairs members’ art with poetry by writers from the Denton Poets Assembly. But Lindley said the arts group is planning to open a yearly show, the 175-Mile Exhibition, after the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center opens in July. The date is to be announced.
Randall M. Good, a painter and co-founder of the Artists Enclave of Denton County, said the visual arts arm of the nonprofit couldn’t do the art pop-ups it’s known for during the shutdown.
“There’s no doubt, no denying it took a huge hit,” Good said. “To not be able to get out and get in front of everyone has a huge, huge hit. So we slowed down. Being a pop-up group, we had none of our usual spaces where we could set up and have our events. The Eclectic is usually our big, big pop-up, and we put it on hiatus.”
The artists enclave promotes both performing and visual arts, and is one of the city’s busier arts nonprofits. And though events were paused, Artists Enclave did step in for its membership in a way it hadn’t before. “We got into the grant-giving business,” he said.
The enclave held its annual Eggshitibion — a yearly event that invites groups and artists to decorate and auction eggs. “This year, some of the funds went to us, and half went to Helping Hands for Little Hearts,” he said. “Under [co-founder] Susan’s [Carol Davis] leadership, and after talking to the board we decided to give that out as grants — microgrants to artists.”
Good said he was delighted by the thoughtful grant applications, and that the nonprofit is considering the possibility of future grants. The enclave itself is self-supporting, but leaders are considering applying for grants as the economy reopens and recovers.
The economic fallout of the pandemic has gotten lots of bandwidth, and Envision Arts hasn’t been too hurt by the shutdown. Cochran said the online exhibits, and her artist spotlight on the company website, has helped keep artists and their work in the public eye.
Lindley said the Visual Arts Society of Texas hasn’t applied for any grants in several years.
“We’re a volunteer-run organization, and we just put someone on the board who has some experience in grant writing, and that person will explore and recommend grants we can apply for,” she said.
Cochran, Lindley and Good said the shutdown has nudged some artists into their studios, and others have struggled to be productive along with other workers suddenly sent home to work.
“In the short term, it has been almost a vacation for the artists I know,” Lindley said. “And when I say that the artists that I know, I’m including me. We are all in our studios, working away.”
Cochran is spending some time in her studio, but she’s found the pandemic helpful in terms of professional development.
“Everybody’s doing OK in my family, and I’m thankful for that. This whole thing has caused me to be more appreciative for the things I have and listen to other people,” she said. “And it’s caused me to, professionally, make changes not to just stay afloat, but to do better. I’m growing astronomically now. It’s been very, very exciting.”
Good said he’s gotten a lot done.
“I thought at first that I’d go in the studio and just get so much done,” Good said. “I’ve gotten a lot of projects around the house done. But not so much on the art. But I know a lot of other artists have used this time to make art, or to do workshops. It’ll be so interesting to see what art comes out of this pandemic, because we know people are using this time to do the work, and the circumstances can inspire people so much.”