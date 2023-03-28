Local photographer Mike Ferreira is set to release This Is Denton, which he claims will be Denton’s first all-medium-format film photography book.
The 80-page book will have photos from well-known buildings around Denton — however, Ferreira said they won't be scenes of the typical tourist spots.
The photos in his book will be more of a reflection of how he sees Denton as a whole.
“There's going to be a lot of images that may not be your typical tourist and postcard [photos], which I don't think anyone will be disappointed with. … There's a lot in the book that is more of a representation of what I like about Denton,” Ferreira said.
He said said the idea and inspiration for making the book came from seeing locals' support and appreciation for everyone around the city.
“So I kind of really wanted to preserve as much of that as I could in photographic form,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira also said another inspiration was seeing iconic longtime businesses closing down.
“It's taken a hit on the people of Denton that have known these businesses for a while — and for me, there's no better way to have that memory than a picture,” he said.
Asked about his favorite photo in the book, Ferreira said he hadn’t thought about it but that a few are special to him. They includes a photograph of Recycled Books in the Opera House building because it was the turning point in making the book.
Ferreira decided to sell prints of the Opera House image and received positive feedback, making him decide to make a full book.
Originally from San Antonio, Ferreira visited Denton for the first time in 2014 and decided it would be his new home. Ferreira said Denton reminded him of the time he spent in Austin, but on a smaller scale.
“I just fell in love with the city,” Ferreira said. “… I just really loved the town and decided to move here the second I got here.”
He started photography about 16 years ago as he photographed the skateboarding and live music scenes. From there, he started navigating into portrait work and weddings and then started doing film photography on the side.
Ferreira said in a few weeks, he'll finish the online store to take pre-orders for the book and give a sneak peek of a few pages and the book's cover.
This Is Denton is expected to be released in late spring or early summer.
“I'm very excited to get this body of work out to the locals so that they can have it in their homes forever,” Ferreira said. “It'll be my impression on the town, and I'm very excited.”
