Denton artist Ginger Cochran found herself in a familiar situation.
She kept looking around for a way to merge art and public spaces, but the typical models — pop-up exhibits and one-night-only events at North Texas hot spots — left her wanting.
So she started her own business: Envision Art. Since 2019, Envision Art has been hosting exhibits at Armadillo Ale Works. Cochran does the call for work, directs the selection and is the chief juror for the exhibits in the space.
“I’ve been directing exhibits and art pop-ups for a long time,” she said. “I started Envision Arts because I wanted to leave the company I had been working for. My youngest child has special needs — there were just different things coming together that made me want a change.”
She studied the way artists are getting their work in front of potential buyers. She’s a fiber artist, so she knows what other artists face when it comes to marketing their work and getting it on exhibit.
“I’ve done a lot of the things artists are doing to get their work out,” Cochran said. “The pop-ups and events. I did the Pancakes & Booze art show in Dallas. I sold out, but I didn’t want to do it again. There was a man there who got handsy — it’s a fine model, but it has its limitations.”
Cochran heard great things about another one-night-only art event — Chocolate and Art Show in Dallas. She sold out her work, but was surprised when the fire department shut the event down.
“I wanted a different client and collection base,” Cochran said. “Those models are for a younger crowd. I wanted to do something that would reach a broader audience and something that would work for young and established artists.”
It’s not unusual for Denton businesses to hang local art. Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have long been hosts for Denton and North Texas artists who want an alternative to commercial and public galleries — most of which are booked months and years in advance.
What’s been missing is someone to coordinate those kinds of alternative exhibits. Years ago in Denton, a local florist turned surplus floor space into Oxide Gallery, and eventually forged a partnership with a local business to create Oxide @ Banter, a revolving exhibit at the defunct Banter coffeehouse (in the space that’s now 940’s Kitchen & Cocktails). When the florist closed up shop, the gallery and the partnership ended.
Denton still enjoys public galleries through the Greater Denton Arts Council and the universities. But nothing grew up in place of Oxide Gallery.
Cochran saw an opening.
“What I wanted was to put together exhibits that would run about four weeks in a partnership with a venue where people would see the work day after day,” Cochran said.
She approached Armadillo Ale Works after stopping in with her spouse one day.
“My husband likes craft beer,” she said.
Cocchran said the business liked the idea. They worked together to create a hanging system that would support paintings, prints and photographs without disrupting the old exposed brick walls.
Artists apply to get into a juried show — guest jurors are occasionally invited to select the exhibits, but Cochran typically acts as the juror. Exhibits include awards, opening receptions and a chance to show the work. Cochran gets a commission on any piece sold in the show. Envision Art also publishes a digital magazine of the same name.
The show up now, called “Emerge,” is an exhibit of emerging artists, some of them international.
“The artists are really excited about it, and every time we’re in here putting the work up, the staff is always excited about the new art,” Cochran said.
The first exhibit, “Fruit Punch,” was a show of Texas artists last summer. In the fall, “Common Knowledge,” sold pieces on opening night. Cochran said she’s planning an exhibit that will highlight Denton artists, too.
Cochran said she’s open to partnering with other venues, and is working with another business to start another partnership.
“It’s important to stay open to ideas,” she said. “I know what artists want and need, because I’m an artist. And it’s not rocket science. Anything that’s been worth doing to get this going, I just did it. I just decided I wasn’t going to let a bunch of roadblocks stop me. I’m definitely open to working with more businesses.”