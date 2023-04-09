Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
The city of Denton is seeking applications for a mural on the Sycamore Street Bridge and sculpture applications for Old Bonnie Brae Street.
The mural will be located on the sides of a bridge on Sycamore Street near South Crawford Street in Southeast Denton, and the proposed mural should include monarch butterflies and vibrant flowers.
The estimated budget for the mural project will cost about $5,000 to $7,500. Applicants can submit a proposal and information online. The application deadline is on April 20.
This sculpture will be located at the intersection of Old Bonnie Brae Street and Bonnie Brae Street near Vintage Boulevard in southwest Denton.
The theme of the project is North Texas avian wildlife and riparian fauna.
The Denton Parks and Recreation Department has approved a budget of $25,000 for the project.
The application deadline is on April 21. Details of the project and proposal submission can be found online.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
